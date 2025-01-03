Drones Fuel Surge in Contraband Deliveries to England and Wales Prisons

England and Wales prisons are grappling with a dramatic rise in drone incursions, as new figures reveal a tenfold increase in incidents since 2020. A Freedom of Information request by The Guardian uncovered 1,296 drone-related incidents in the first ten months of 2024, with projections suggesting the total could surpass 1,550 by year’s end. Lawmakers and prison officials are calling for urgent action to address what has become a critical security concern.

Andy Slaughter, Labour MP and chair of the Commons justice committee, described the escalating drone activity as a “pretty fundamental breach of security.” He criticized the Prison Service for lagging behind organized criminals, who are leveraging sophisticated drones to smuggle drugs and other contraband directly to inmates’ cell windows. Slaughter added that combating this trend would require significant financial investment, warning against diverting funds from essential prison services like rehabilitation and staffing.

Sophisticated Smuggling Operations

The lucrative prison drug trade has prompted gangs to recruit skilled drone pilots capable of navigating the unmanned aerial vehicles with precision. Some drones, costing several thousand pounds and equipped with thermal imaging, can transport multiple kilograms of contraband under the cover of darkness. Prison inspectors report that nighttime deliveries have become so frequent that inmates at HMP Garth in Lancashire likened the activity to an airport.

Charlie Taylor, HM chief inspector of prisons, has ranked drone incursions as his “number one concern,” emphasizing the potential for firearms smuggled via drones to escalate prison violence or aid in escapes. Despite laws introduced in January 2024 banning drones within 400 meters of prisons, incidents have continued to climb. Those caught flying drones near prisons face fines of up to £2,500, while smuggling illicit items carries penalties of up to 10 years in prison.

Some facilities have implemented counter-drone technology to detect nearby UAVs, but few possess the capability to block their approach. The deteriorating infrastructure of many prisons, including poorly maintained windows, further facilitates contraband deliveries, with inmates reportedly using makeshift tools like broomsticks to retrieve packages.

The Commons justice committee launched an inquiry last month to address the issue, with signal blockers among the potential solutions under consideration. Slaughter emphasized the need for swift and decisive action, likening the situation to similar challenges faced at airports or military facilities, where breaches are handled more robustly.

A government spokesperson acknowledged the severity of the problem, attributing it to the broader crisis within the prison system. They highlighted ongoing collaboration with police and the Crime in Prisons taskforce to disrupt the growing use of drones for illegal activities.

While drones bring many benefits to society, this alarming trend shows how criminals adapt quickly to technological advancements. Without adequate funding and modernized countermeasures, prison security may struggle to keep pace with increasingly bold methods of smuggling contraband.

