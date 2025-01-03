CNBC Launches CNBC+ Streaming Service with Tiered Pricing and Global Reach

CNBC has unveiled CNBC+, a new subscription-based streaming service offering business news and financial content tailored to its core audience.

Priced at $14.99 per month or $99.99 annually, the service aims to deepen viewer engagement with live global programming and on-demand access to its content library. CNBC+ quietly debuted on January 1, with an announcement sent to digital subscribers, positioning it as an accessible tool for business professionals rather than a competitor to mainstream entertainment platforms like Netflix or Disney+.

The streaming service features a “global feed,” allowing subscribers to follow market updates and financial news from the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Viewers also gain access to enhanced market data and CNBC’s library of programs. More advanced tiers include a Pro package for $34.99 monthly or $299.99 annually, offering stock ratings, price targets, and a portfolio monitoring feature. The highest-tier “All Access” option, priced at $599.99 annually, adds participation in Jim Cramer’s online investment club.

CNBC President KC Sullivan sees the platform as a means to engage business-news enthusiasts more deeply, emphasizing its value in delivering fast and reliable financial information. CNBC anchors Andrew Ross Sorkin, Deirdre Bosa, and Becky Quick lent testimonials to the announcement, highlighting the network’s commitment to providing accessible and actionable news for its audience.

CNBC+ arrives during a transitional period for its parent company, Comcast. The network is set to be spun off into a new company along with other cable properties, a move that will separate them from NBCUniversal’s broadcast networks and Peacock streaming service. This restructuring is intended to grant cable networks more control over their revenue as they contend with declining subscriptions and ad sales.

While CNBC+ is positioned as a specialized service for business professionals, the market for standalone news streaming services has proven tough. Warner Bros. Discovery launched CNN+ in 2022, only to shut it down within weeks. Whether CNBC+ can overcome the high costs of running a digital platform and maintain a dedicated subscriber base will be a key challenge moving forward.

