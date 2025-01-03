Munbyn to Unveil Cutting-Edge Label Printer at CES 2025 in Las Vegas

Munbyn , a leading brand in innovative thermal printing technologies, is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), taking place from January 7–12 in Las Vegas.

At this year’s event, Munbyn will unveil its latest innovation, the RW402B Label Printer . Powered by AI-enhanced algorithms, the RW402B delivers exceptional grayscale printing, ensuring unparalleled accuracy for even the most intricate designs, such as cat whisker details on images. With cutting-edge MicroJam technology, this label printer achieves a paper jam rate of less than 0.01%, minimizing waste and downtime while maximizing productivity. The device further enhances efficiency with automatic label size detection, seamlessly recognizing label sizes from 1.57″ to 4.3″, streamlining the design and printing process, and ensuring optimal size selection with precision.

In addition to the RW402B, Munbyn will showcase the versatile FM226 Label Maker , perfect for a wide range of labeling needs. Featuring a user-friendly button and a smooth, rounded-edge sleek design, it is the perfect go-to device for everyday home labeling. From small kitchen spice jars to larger gift boxes, the FM226 offers a variety of label sizes to suit every requirement. Equipped with a powerful 2000mAh built-in battery that provides up to 8 hours of continuous use, the FM226 ensures that small business owners—especially those selling at farmers’ markets or local craft fairs—never have to worry about running out of power during a busy day.

The RW403 Thermal Label Printer will make its highly anticipated debut at the show, offering an ideal solution for early-stage small businesses. Launching in mid-2024, it combines affordability with advanced features like Bluetooth connectivity to PCs and high-resolution DPI, delivering top-notch print quality and user convenience.

As part of its CES 2025 lineup, Munbyn will also introduce the AS01 Handheld Mobile Computer, a sleek and efficient solution designed to enhance inventory management and streamline the checkout process.

The new barcode scanner boasts exceptional durability, thanks to its robust structure, premium materials, meticulous craftsmanship, and protective accessories, ensuring it withstands drops and heavy usage. It is equipped with a high-capacity 7000mAh battery while maintaining a lightweight and portable design. Additionally, it supports 36W fast charging, delivering 33% faster charging for uninterrupted productivity. The device features a 6-inch high-definition full-screen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160, optimized for glove use. This design reduces accidental touches and ensures clear, glare-free visibility. Its large screen minimizes scrolling for effortless navigation, enhancing productivity for warehouse management tasks.

About Munbyn

Founded in 2017, Munbyn has rapidly established itself as a leader in the thermal printing industry, offering innovative, user-friendly solutions that empower businesses worldwide. More than 2.8 million entrepreneurs trust Munbyn products, with the company having sold over 10 million devices in more than 130 countries.

Munbyn remains committed to simplifying business operations, delivering exceptional customer service, and helping businesses thrive in a dynamic marketplace.