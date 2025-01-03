DMR News

Apple Discounts iPhones in China as Competition Heats Up

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jan 3, 2025

Apple has announced discounts of up to 500 yuan ($68.50) on its iPhone models in China, marking a rare move to maintain its foothold in the world’s largest smartphone market. The promotion, spanning January 4 to 7, targets customers who use specified payment methods, such as WeChat Pay or Alipay, according to the company’s website.

The flagship iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models, priced at 7,999 yuan and 9,999 yuan respectively, carry the largest discounts. Other models, including the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, receive reductions of 400 yuan, while older iPhone models and select products like MacBooks and iPads are discounted by 200 to 300 yuan.

This initiative comes at a time when China’s economy faces challenges, with cautious consumer spending and inflation hitting a five-month low in November. Apple’s efforts also respond to rising competition from domestic manufacturers, particularly Huawei, which has aggressively expanded in the premium smartphone segment. Huawei recently slashed prices on high-end devices by up to 3,000 yuan during a major e-commerce promotion.

Apple has faced setbacks in China, with its market share declining earlier in 2024. Although it regained a top-five position in the third quarter, its year-over-year smartphone sales slipped 0.3%, according to IDC. By contrast, Huawei saw a 42% surge in sales during the same period, bolstered by innovations such as locally-produced chipsets.

With this promotion, Apple seeks to counteract Huawei’s growing dominance while appealing to budget-conscious consumers amid economic uncertainty. However, whether these discounts will translate into a sustained market recovery remains to be seen.

Author’s Opinion

Apple’s decision to offer rare discounts highlights the intensifying competition in China’s smartphone market, where local brands like Huawei are making significant strides. While the discounts may attract cost-conscious consumers, they also signal Apple’s growing pressure to maintain its premium appeal in a challenging economic environment. Balancing affordability with brand exclusivity will be key to sustaining its market share in the face of aggressive local competitors.

Featured image courtesy of VnExpress International

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31931/apple-discounts-iphones-in-china-as-competition-heats-up/

Yasmeeta Oon

