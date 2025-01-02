This Designer Created a Viral ‘AI Interview Assistant,’ Leading a Bold Counterstrike Against AI-Driven Hiring

Algorithms—and even AI interviewers—now scan resumes in seconds, rejecting countless hopefuls before a human ever gets involved.

Yet, amid this stark landscape, a product born from the vision of a designer has emerged to tip the scales back in favor of candidates. An AI-driven interview assistant has captured the attention of over 230,000 users across 12 countries—and it’s only just getting started.

The inspiration behind this platform stems from the personal experience of its creator, Shuhan (Robert) Sheng. As a designer navigating the intense recruiting season during his junior year, Sheng witnessed firsthand the unforgiving nature of the hiring process, where opportunities often seemed reserved for those who had mastered navigating opaque hiring systems. What struck Sheng most was how artificial intelligence, designed to streamline recruitment, often made the process even more impersonal and alienating for job seekers.

“I saw talented peers being filtered out by systems that never truly understood their potential,” Sheng recalls. “It was frustrating, and I couldn’t stop wondering—if companies are using AI to recruit, why can’t job seekers use AI to respond?”

The project began as a side endeavor during Sheng’s studies, driven by his vision to empower job seekers. At its core, the platform integrates advanced AI with a user’s unique resume and background, generating highly personalized interview questions and tailored answer suggestions. This concept quickly gained traction, evolving from an experimental tool into a resource embraced by candidates worldwide.

The platform’s breakthrough feature lies in its ability to provide real-time assistance during live interviews. Leveraging sophisticated question-detection and response-generation capabilities, the tool can actively listen to interview questions in virtual settings and offer instant, dynamic suggestions. This transforms it from a simple practice tool into a confidence-boosting companion, helping candidates navigate high-pressure situations with clarity and ease.

Within months of its launch, Beyz AI achieved remarkable commercial success. Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) surged by an impressive 157.2%, highlighting its rapid adoption and effectiveness as a game-changing tool in the job market. The platform’s rise was further propelled by its organic exposure on social media platforms like Instagram and LinkedIn. A single post showcasing its innovative features sparked widespread discussion, drawing a mix of admiration and debate. Some praised it as a much-needed equalizer in the job market, while others expressed concerns about its implications for traditional hiring practices. Despite polarized opinions, the buzz ultimately expanded its reach, introducing it to a growing audience of job seekers.

“Conversations around the platform only highlighted its importance,” Sheng reflects. “It’s clear that candidates are looking for tools to level the playing field. The debates brought us closer to the community that truly believes in our mission.”

As the platform’s user base and operational complexity grew, Sheng faced a critical decision. Rather than following the well-trodden path of “dropout prodigy” founders, Sheng entrusted Beyz AI’s daily management to his partners in Beijing, China, and Waterloo, Canada. This decision allowed Sheng to prioritize his education while ensuring the project remained in capable hands.

“Focusing on my education was always a priority,” Sheng explains. “It’s about building the expertise I need to bring even more to the table when I fully rejoin the team after graduation. Thankfully, our investors and partners have been incredibly supportive of this approach.”

Looking ahead, Sheng envisions a future where the platform evolves into a comprehensive career companion. “I want this tool to be there for job seekers at every step,” he shares. “From crafting standout resumes to confidently negotiating offers, my hope is that it empowers candidates to navigate every stage of their career journey.”

What began as the vision of a single designer has evolved into a platform that symbolizes resilience and empowerment in the age of AI-driven hiring—a bold counterstrike against a system that too often overlooks the human behind the resume.