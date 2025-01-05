New Code Fuels Rumors X Payments Launch May Be Imminent

A recent leak of the latest software code behind Elon Musk’s X platform has ignited speculation that the highly anticipated payments system, X Money, could be launching soon. The leak reportedly contains a line of code that reads, “X Money is not available in your state,” prompting observers to wonder whether the new payments system might debut in the United States without full approval from all 50 states.

X has been working diligently to obtain the necessary money transmitter licenses across the U.S. for its payments system, with 39 states already granting approval. The leak has led some, including entrepreneur Alex Finn, to believe that X Money could launch in these states first, possibly bypassing the need for approval in the remaining states.

The new payment system is expected to enable users of X to tip content creators directly on the platform. This functionality has many speculating about the potential role of cryptocurrencies, given Musk’s past enthusiasm for using Bitcoin and Dogecoin in his ventures, including Tesla.

Finn, speaking during a self-hosted X Spaces, expressed confidence that cryptocurrencies would be integral to the X Money platform. “X payments in one way or another will support cryptocurrency,” he said. “Crypto will probably be a good amount of rails for [X] payments.” Finn pointed out that cryptocurrency is a fast and efficient way to move currency, which makes it a strong candidate for integration into X Money’s payment infrastructure.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino confirmed on December 31, 2024, that X Money is indeed set for launch in 2025, although the company has yet to validate the legitimacy of the leaked code. Additionally, the official timeline for the launch has not been confirmed, and it remains unclear whether the imminent rollout will match the speculation or if further regulatory hurdles could delay its arrival.

If the leaked information is accurate, the first regions to benefit from X Money will be those 39 states where X has already secured money transmitter licenses. However, as noted by Finn, certain states will not immediately have access to the new payment feature. These states include Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, New York, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The leak has also sparked additional curiosity about whether Musk’s favored cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, will be incorporated into X Money. Musk has previously supported Dogecoin for merchant transactions via his electric car company, Tesla, and it is widely believed that the memecoin could play a role in the new payment system. Tesla holds a significant amount of Bitcoin, worth approximately $1.1 billion according to Arkham Intelligence, and it supports DOGE for purchases, adding to the speculation that these cryptocurrencies could form part of the payment options available on X Money.

The possibility of Dogecoin’s integration into X Money could be a major development for the memecoin, further cementing Musk’s influence in the crypto space. With his push for broader crypto adoption across his businesses, Musk’s vision for X Money could be a significant step forward for digital currencies in mainstream payment systems.

What The Author Thinks Musk’s growing influence in both the tech and cryptocurrency spaces offers a unique opportunity for digital assets to become more integrated into everyday transactions. As X Money looks poised to roll out, the inclusion of cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin could lead to a broader adoption of digital currencies for consumer payments. While there are still regulatory challenges ahead, especially concerning cryptocurrency’s legality in certain jurisdictions, the continued push from high-profile figures like Musk may ultimately break down these barriers. If successful, X Money could pave the way for a new era in online payments, one that could reshape how consumers and businesses view and use digital assets.

