3i Announces Upcoming Debut of P10 Ultra and G10+ at CES 2025 with cutting-edge Robotic solution

3i announces its upcoming participation in CES 2025, where it will showcase two new flagship products, the P10 Ultra and G10+. Known for its consistent drive for technical excellence, 3i ’s new offerings reflect its ongoing commitment to addressing real-world challenges through advanced robotics and smart home technology.

At CES 2025, 3i will unveil its latest intelligent cleaning solutions at Venetian Expo Booth # 51232. Attendees are invited to explore a showcase of cutting-edge technology that redefines smart home cleaning.

A Proven Innovator in Smart Cleaning Technology

3i, a pioneer in smart home technology, stands for imagination, innovation, and intelligence. Its flagship S10 Ultra, featuring the WaterRecycle™ System, UltraReach™ Roller Mop, and DirtScan™ Technology, exemplifies its precision-driven approach to solving everyday cleaning challenges.

The two new products, the P10 Ultra and G10+, have been enhanced with functional updates. These refinements enable them to tackle more complex environments with greater efficiency, delivering improved cleaning performance. This reflects 3i’s commitment to innovation and its user-centered approach to product development.

CES: A Platform Driving Innovation and Industry Progress

3i’s participation in CES 2025 marks a strategic move to showcase its innovations within one of the technology industry’s most influential ecosystems. Beyond product exhibition, CES enables 3i to foster connections with consumers seeking smarter solutions, partners exploring collaboration, and industry leaders shaping technological progress. By contributing to the broader dialogue on the future of intelligent home solutions, 3i reinforces its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and advancing efficiency in everyday living.

The two products set for launch at CES 2025 embody 3i’s commitment to redefining possibilities.

The 3i P10 Ultra is the ultimate one-stop cleaning solution, designed to meet the needs of modern households with advanced features and exceptional convenience:

The P10 Ultra offers an all-in-one self-cleaning mop and station with hot air mop drying, no residual water. Its dustproof and silver-ion systems ensure hygiene, while one-touch controls and smart design enhance convenience.

The UltraReach™ Edge Mopping System uses a robotic arm to provide 0 mm edge-to-edge cleaning, ensuring full coverage even in hard-to-reach areas.

DirtScan™ with automatic lighting to identify dirt types in any lighting condition and applies the optimal cleaning strategy for maximum effectiveness.

The P10 Ultra offers precise cleaning with LDS lidar, triple obstacle avoidance, and AI-powered customization that prioritizes tasks and adapts to each room. Features include pet-friendly modes, Alexa and Google Assistant control, app-based customization, and privacy-focused AI with TUV certification, making it a smart, secure, and versatile cleaning solution.

The 3i G10+ is designed for modern households and those seeking cutting-edge, effortless cleaning solutions. Its advanced features include:

Compact debris with innovative mechanical compression, offering up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning and UV-powered bacterial elimination for a healthier home.

Robotic arm-powered Dual Edge Sweeping & Mopping System ensures 0 mm corner-to-corner coverage, leaving no space untouched.

Delivers industry-leading 18,000 Pa suction to tackle stubborn debris, pet hair, and carpets with customizable modes for precision cleaning.

The G10+ offers hands-free control with Alexa, Google Assistant, and app-based customization, and DirtSense AI™ adapting to 68 mess types. It navigates obstacles, enhances pet area cleaning, and ensures safety with a child lock and privacy-first design.

Visitors to the 3i booth will experience live demonstrations of the brand’s revolutionary new products, designed to transform how households manage cleanliness. The booth offers a chance to engage with the advanced features of these devices, and envision the future of intelligent cleaning solutions.

Mark your calendars, visit 3i booth, and let’s explore together how 3i continues to shape smarter, cleaner, and more efficient homes worldwide.

About 3i

3i, a pioneer in smart home technology, stands for imagination, innovation, and intelligence. Our team of exceptional engineers embodies a culture of craftsmanship, committed to precision and excellence. With a vision to reach the pinnacle of the smart home industry, 3i is dedicated to delivering first-ever products that enhance everyday life and shape a limitless future. To learn more, visit https://us.3itech.com/pages/3i-ces