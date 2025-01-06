Cosidream launches new mattresses BambooBreez and Snowflake

Cosidream has officially launched two innovative mattresses, BambooBreeze™ and Snowflake, designed to transform the way people sleep by blending cutting-edge technology with the soothing beauty of nature. With a focus on natural materials, ergonomic support, and cutting-edge cooling technology, BambooBreeze™ and Snowflake reflect Cosidream’s commitment to redefining comfort for a healthier and more restorative sleep experience.

The Origin of Cosidream

Cosidream was born from a one-hour dream of founder Jason Scott: he dreamed that he was lying on a cloud, hearing the rustling sound of leaves blown by the wind, snowflakes gently falling, and stars singing a lullaby for a little boy. This poetic dream made Jason determined to create a brand that integrates comfort, quality, nature and the warmth of home into every mattress.

Two core mattresses: BambooBreeze™ and Snowflake

BambooBreeze™ mattress: Comfort in Every Season

The BambooBreeze™ mattress is crafted with natural bamboo fiber, offering excellent breathability and temperature regulation. It keeps users cool in summer and warm in winter, ensuring year-round comfort. With its ability to absorb moisture and resist bacteria, this mattress is ideal for those with sensitive skin or anyone seeking a clean, healthy sleeping environment. Designed for practicality and comfort, BambooBreeze™ is a reliable choice for better sleep.

Snowflake mattress: Where Comfort Meets Simplicity

The Snowflake mattress features a surface made of high-quality natural cotton, designed for softness and breathability. Its subtle snowflake jacquard texture adds a refined and understated touch to any bedroom. This mattress is ideal for those who value comfort, durability, and timeless design, offering a practical and elegant solution for better sleep.

Common Features: A Combination of Comfort and Technology

Both mattresses use individually wrapped spring coil technology, and each spring is squeezed 100 times to ensure quietness and effectively reduce movement interference between partners, making them particularly suitable for couples. The thickened edge coil design provides additional edge support, making anyone feel safe and stable in any position on the bed.

In addition, the comfort layer of the mattress uses high-quality comfort foam certified by CertiPUR-US, with a layer of gel memory foam. Gel memory foam can not only fit the body curve and relieve pressure, but also effectively release excess heat to help users enjoy a cool sleep all night.

Future Outlook

Cosidream is more than just a mattress brand—it’s a commitment to improving quality of life through better sleep and thoughtful design. We plan to continuously expand our product line to include more pillows, bed frames, furniture, bedding and decorative items. No matter what style or needs users pursue, Cosidream will create the ideal sleeping space with natural comfort as the core.

Choose Cosidream, choose a lifestyle close to nature and full of warmth.

About Cosidream

Cosidream has 15 years of experience in mattress manufacturing and has long been supplying other brands. This year, we officially launched our own brand, adhering to the concept of “creating comfort with craftsmanship” to provide high-quality mattresses to users around the world. Every order enjoys free delivery, 365 days of trial sleep and lifetime warranty, so that you can experience the real sleep innovation without worry.