Samsung’s Smart Fridges Are About to Get Smarter with Instacart Integration

Samsung is pushing the boundaries of smart home tech by bringing grocery shopping into the kitchen. Through a partnership with Instacart, Samsung’s latest AI-powered refrigerators will suggest, organize, and streamline your grocery shopping directly from their screens.

The new feature will debut with Samsung’s 2025 Bespoke refrigerators, including the 32-inch AI Family Hub+ and the compact AI Home. Using Samsung’s AI Vision Inside technology, these fridges will identify when items like fruits and vegetables are running low. The system relies on built-in cameras and Instacart’s product-matching API to suggest restocking options.

When food supplies dwindle, the fridge displays recommendations on its screen. Users can review, modify, and place orders through Instacart without ever reaching for their phone. While the system doesn’t automatically place orders, it simplifies the process of keeping your fridge stocked.

This is a leap forward from Samsung’s previous models, which required users to manually track inventory through the Samsung Food app. For those who still prefer manual control, the app remains available for customizing grocery lists.

Daniel Danker, Instacart’s chief product officer, described the integration as a step toward a long-held vision of smarter kitchens. “We’ve all dreamt of a refrigerator that could replenish itself, and now thanks to this partnership with Samsung, that’s no longer the stuff of science fiction,” he said.

The feature will roll out as a firmware update later this year for Samsung’s existing AI Family Hub+ refrigerators. Although it stops short of handling deliveries or stocking shelves, it signals a future where kitchen automation could redefine convenience.

Featured Image courtesy of Samsung

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/latest/32159/samsungs-smart-fridges-are-about-to-get-smarter-with-instacart-integration/