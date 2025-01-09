DMR News

Hims & Hers Makes Waves: $1 Million Donation Tied to GLP-1 Support

ByDayne Lee

Jan 9, 2025

Hims & Hers Makes Waves: $1 Million Donation Tied to GLP-1 Support

In a notable move, Hims & Hers Health donated $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration fund, signaling its alignment with the incoming administration. This digital health company has been a standout in the healthcare sector throughout 2023, primarily due to its successful weight loss offerings. The company’s commitment to health solutions has garnered attention, particularly as it began prescribing compounded semaglutide through its platform in May 2023.

Endorsements and Policy Influence

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has publicly endorsed GLP-1 medications, asserting their potential impact on public health. Musk stated, “Nothing would do more to improve the health, lifespan and quality of life for Americans than making GLP inhibitors super low cost to the public.” His advocacy aligns with Hims & Hers’ strategy as they aim to collaborate with the new administration to promote the benefits of GLP-1 medications.

Dr. Marty Makary, nominated by Trump to lead the FDA, has experience in the telehealth space as an executive at Sesame. Sesame connects consumers with physicians who can prescribe compounded GLP-1s, which includes semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s popular medications, Ozempic and Wegovy. However, both Makary and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., chosen as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services, have expressed differing opinions on GLP-1s. While Makary recognizes that “the first line of response” to obesity should be lifestyle changes, he also acknowledges that “GLP drugs have a place.”

Despite Hims & Hers’ growing presence in the health space, concerns linger regarding the future of compounded GLP-1s in the U.S. market. The cost of Ozempic and Wegovy can exceed $1,000 a month without insurance, presenting a significant barrier for many consumers. Hims & Hers is poised to address these challenges and plans to engage with the incoming administration about improving access to these medications.

Hims & Hers has made its position clear with a statement emphasizing their dedication to healthcare reform: “At Hims & Hers, we stand with leaders and advocates who are committed to improving America’s broken healthcare system.”

As discussions surrounding GLP-1 medications intensify, the digital health company’s strategic initiatives will be closely monitored. Their collaboration with influential figures in the new administration may shape the future landscape of obesity treatment options in America.

Author’s Opinion

Hims & Hers Health’s donation to the presidential inauguration fund is a strategic move that underscores the company’s intent to be at the forefront of healthcare innovation and reform. Their alignment with high-profile endorsements and planned collaboration with key administration figures could significantly influence policy surrounding GLP-1 medications, potentially making these critical treatments more accessible to the American public. As healthcare costs continue to rise, initiatives like these are essential in shaping a more equitable system, and Hims & Hers is positioning itself as a pivotal player in this transformative period.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/32391/hims-hers-makes-waves-1-million-donation-tied-to-glp-1-support/

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

