Avery Games Expands with 170k Monthly Users on Its Flagship Title Game, Avery Sword

Avery Games has announced a significant milestone in its growth, with its Telegram-based game; Avery Sword, now amassing over 170,000 Monthly users. The rapid success of their Telegram-based game underscores the company’s commitment to innovative, blockchain-driven gameplay. Avery Sword, has captivated players with features like armor upgrades, monster hunting for $PIGGY, and a merge mechanic for swords. With a dynamic economy where in-game assets can be converted into $AVERY tokens. Avery Sword offers both entertainment and real-world value while ensuring transparency and true ownership through blockchain technology.



Alongside this achievement, Avery Games completed the listing of its $AVERY token on MEXC on November 28th 2024, complemented by a highly successful Kickstarter campaign. The $AVERY token listing on MEXC marks a pivotal moment for Avery Games as it aims to strengthen its ecosystem by providing players with seamless access to its in-game economy. The listing event saw robust participation, with the Kickstarter campaign generating significant interest and support from the gaming and crypto communities. This development is expected to further enhance the utility of the $AVERY token, which plays a central role in Avery Sword’s gameplay and Web3 economy.

Since the start of 2024, Avery Games has witnessed a surge in its community, growing from 20,000 to 50,000 followers across its social media platforms. This exponential increase reflects the growing interest in the company’s unique approach to combining traditional gameplay with blockchain-based asset ownership. The Avery Sword game has become a key driver of this growth, offering players an engaging experience that bridges the gap between conventional gaming and decentralized finance.

Avery Games represents a pioneering advancement in game development, using Web3 technology to transform the gaming experience. The company’s vision is to reshape gaming by giving players true ownership of digital assets and fostering a dynamic economy where in-game items can be freely traded. Avery Sword, the company’s flagship title, exemplifies this vision by integrating $AVERY tokenomics and Web3 functionality. Connecting with Telegram, the game allows players to convert in-game earnings into $AVERY tokens, blending traditional gameplay with blockchain innovation. Avery Games continues to lead the way in creating immersive gaming experiences that leverage the power of decentralized technology.

