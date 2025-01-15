SEC Sues Musk Over Alleged Twitter Stake Disclosure Violations

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has initiated a lawsuit against Elon Musk, alleging that the billionaire entrepreneur failed to timely disclose his substantial stake in Twitter, now known as X. The legal action, filed in a federal court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, claims Musk’s delay in reporting allowed him to acquire shares at “artificially low prices,” resulting in significant economic harm to investors.

According to the SEC, Musk’s failure to disclose his stake in Twitter, which exceeded the 5% threshold, violated federal regulations requiring notification within ten days of surpassing this limit. The SEC complaint highlights that Musk made his share purchase public a full 21 days after the initial acquisition. This delay is alleged to have allowed him to save approximately $150 million (£123 million) in share purchases.

The Impact of Musk’s Delayed Disclosure

Following Musk’s announcement of his stake, Twitter’s share price surged by more than 27%. This dramatic rise underscores the financial impact of his actions and the importance of timely disclosures in maintaining market integrity. The SEC argues that Musk’s noncompliance not only benefited him but also inflicted substantial economic harm on other investors who may have acted differently had they been aware of his holdings sooner.

In addition to seeking penalties for Musk’s alleged violations, the SEC has requested that the court order him to forfeit what it deems “unjust” profits stemming from his delayed disclosure. In a statement emailed to BBC News, Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, described the lawsuit as a ‘sham’ and ‘a campaign of harassment’ against his client.

Musk’s purchase of Twitter was completed for $44 billion in October 2022, after which he rebranded the platform to X. The SEC’s allegations and subsequent lawsuit represent another chapter in the ongoing scrutiny of Musk’s business practices and public statements. The head of the SEC, Gary Gensler, announced in November that he will resign from his role when Donald Trump returns to the White House on 20 January. That was after Trump said he planned to sack Mr Gensler on ‘day one’ of his new administration. Under Mr Gensler’s leadership, the SEC clashed with Musk, who is a close ally of the president-elect. But Musk had run-ins with the SEC long before Mr Gensler took office.

Author’s Opinion

The SEC’s lawsuit against Elon Musk underscores the critical need for timely disclosures in maintaining market fairness and integrity. Musk’s delay in reporting his Twitter stake, potentially saving him millions, raises questions about the broader implications for market transparency. While Musk’s legal team dismisses the case as a “sham,” it highlights the challenges business leaders face when navigating regulatory requirements. As the SEC’s leadership undergoes a shift, this lawsuit could become a significant chapter in the ongoing tensions between regulatory bodies and influential entrepreneurs.

