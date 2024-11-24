DMR News

SEC Chair Gary Gensler to Step Down in January 2025

Nov 24, 2024

Gary Gensler, Chair of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will step down on January 20, 2025, the same day President-elect Donald Trump begins his second presidential term. Gensler’s resignation marks a significant leadership change for the SEC, which has been a major player in the cryptocurrency regulation landscape under his leadership.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve with them on behalf of everyday Americans and ensure that our capital markets remain the best in the world,” Gensler said in a statement.

Gensler, known for his tough stance on cryptocurrency, led the SEC through a period of aggressive regulatory actions, bringing over 100 enforcement cases against crypto firms. In a statement on November 14, Gensler reiterated his position, stating he sought to compel the crypto market—specifically the approximately 10,000 tokens he considers securities—to “register and give proper disclosure to the public.” Gensler’s administration approved spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a sign of willingness to collaborate with the industry but criticized crypto issuers for failing to follow basic regulations.

Trump’s Plan to Replace Gensler

Trump, who has expressed his desire to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world,” has criticized Gensler’s leadership. In July, he vowed to “fire” Gensler as part of his efforts to appeal to the crypto community ahead of the November 2024 election. Trump has the authority to appoint a new SEC Chair but cannot force a commissioner like Gensler to leave. However, Gensler has chosen to step down, paving the way for potential changes in the SEC’s crypto stance.

Trump is reportedly considering Summer Mersinger, a Republican commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), for a leadership role. Mersinger has advocated for a more flexible approach to crypto regulation. Additionally, Trump is considering creating a White House position solely focused on crypto policy to further bolster his commitment to a more crypto-friendly regulatory environment.

Gurbir Grewal’s Departure from the SEC

In another significant change at the SEC, Gurbir Grewal, the agency’s Chief Enforcement Officer, stepped down on October 11, 2024, after overseeing aggressive actions against the cryptocurrency industry. His departure signals further shifts in the SEC’s regulatory approach as the new administration prepares to take office.

EventDateKey Details
Gensler’s Departure AnnouncementNovember 21, 2024SEC Chair Gary Gensler to step down on January 20, 2025
Gensler’s Stance on CryptoNovember 14, 2024Emphasized need for crypto firms to register and disclose
Trump’s Crypto-Friendly ApproachJuly 2024Trump vows to replace Gensler, aiming for looser crypto regulations
Gurbir Grewal Steps DownOctober 11, 2024SEC’s Chief Enforcement Officer departs after strict crypto policing

What’s Next for Crypto Regulation Under Trump?

With Gensler’s departure, Trump’s incoming administration is expected to bring a shift toward a more industry-friendly approach. The creation of a new White House crypto policy role and the appointment of supportive regulators could encourage innovation in the cryptocurrency sector while maintaining necessary safeguards.

The departure of Gensler presents an opportunity for a more balanced regulatory framework that supports innovation without compromising security or investor protection. With Trump’s potential appointees and the creation of a dedicated crypto policy role, the U.S. could become more attractive for crypto businesses, fostering growth and bringing more clarity to the sector.

