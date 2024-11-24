Threads Makes Big Changes to Prioritize Accounts You Follow

Meta’s Threads is finally doing what users have been asking for—showing them more of what they actually want to see. Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that Threads’ algorithm is being rebalanced to prioritize content from people you follow instead of a flood of recommendations from random accounts.

The update, which rolled out on Friday, means your feed will have fewer “unconnected” posts. Mosseri didn’t shy away from the potential downsides for creators, noting that while their posts might now have better reach among followers, overall exposure to new audiences could take a hit. “Balancing the ability to reach followers and overall engagement is tricky,” Mosseri wrote in a Threads post, adding, “Thanks for your patience and keep the feedback coming.”

This change comes as Threads keeps borrowing from Bluesky’s playbook. Earlier this week, Threads launched a custom feeds feature, letting users pin topics to their home feeds—a move that feels a lot like Bluesky’s custom feeds, which have been around since May. It’s unclear how the algorithm tweak will affect Threads’ default “For You” feed, which is still algorithm-driven.

The tweaks couldn’t come at a more crucial time. Bluesky recently hit 20 million users, a number dwarfed by Threads’ 275 million monthly active users but significant in terms of daily engagement. Both platforms are eyeing the estimated 550 million X users who might be looking for something better, and Threads clearly doesn’t want to be left behind.

