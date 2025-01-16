President Joe Biden intends to notify Congress about removing Cuba from the state sponsor of terrorism list, reflecting a significant policy shift after a thorough assessment found no basis for the designation. This move, expected to enhance diplomatic and economic relations, reverses the stance of the previous administration.

Background and International Support

Cuba has been one of the few countries labeled as a state sponsor of terrorism, alongside nations like North Korea, Iran, and Syria. This label has intensified the economic sanctions already compounded by a decades-long U.S. embargo. Lifting this designation could ease some economic pressures on Cuba, although the embargo persists.

The designation, initiated by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in January 2021, accused Cuba of supporting terrorism due to its refusal to extradite Colombian guerrilla leaders. Despite these claims, recent diplomatic activities suggest Cuba’s constructive role in regional peace.

International support for removing Cuba from the list has been robust. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, among other global leaders from the EU, Spain, and Canada, has advocated for this change, highlighting Cuba’s aid in peace processes.

This decision coincides with discussions between Cuba and the Catholic Church aimed at releasing political prisoners, illustrating broader humanitarian efforts.

The policy shift, expected to receive global approval, might face challenges from the incoming administration led by President-elect Donald Trump, known for its stringent stance on Cuba. The transition teams from both administrations have been in communication, discussing a range of issues including this designation.

In addition to delisting Cuba, Biden also waived Title III of the Helms-Burton Act and rescinded a Trump-era memorandum restricting financial transactions with certain Cuban entities, further easing tensions. The Cuban Foreign Ministry welcomed the removal, noting it would alleviate economic hardships imposed by U.S. sanctions This concise version retains the key points and implications of the original full-length article while significantly reducing its length.

What The Author Thinks Biden’s decision to remove Cuba from the state sponsor of terrorism list marks a positive step toward re-establishing diplomatic and economic ties that were strained under the previous administration. This move, supported by the international community, could help ease the economic pressures on Cuba while reinforcing its constructive role in regional peace. However, the policy shift is not without its challenges, especially with the potential opposition from the incoming administration. Nevertheless, this is an important signal that may pave the way for more diplomatic engagement between the U.S. and Cuba, fostering a more collaborative approach moving forward.

