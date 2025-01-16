DMR News

Microsoft Halts Hiring in U.S. Consulting Unit Amid Cost-Cutting Measures

ByDayne Lee

Jan 16, 2025

Microsoft has announced a pause in hiring within its U.S. consulting business as part of a broader strategy to reduce expenses. The decision will affect the consulting division, which plans to significantly slash marketing and non-billable external resource spending by 35%. As a result, the division will not only hold off on hiring new employees but will also refrain from filling existing vacancies. This move aligns with a policy set by the Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions organization, which employs approximately 60,000 individuals.

Cost-Cutting Measures and Financial Impact

The consulting unit, which generated $1.9 billion in revenue during the September quarter, experienced a slight decline of about 1% compared to the same period last year. The division’s growth has lagged behind Microsoft’s more rapidly expanding sectors, such as productivity software subscriptions and Azure cloud computing services. Despite these challenges, the company remains committed to investing in its artificial intelligence initiatives.

These changes are set to continue through the remainder of the 2025 fiscal year, concluding in June. Recent workforce reductions have also been part of Microsoft’s cost-cutting measures. Last week, the company laid off a number of employees, following a more substantial reduction in January 2024 when the gaming unit eliminated 1,900 roles to address overlaps. Earlier in 2023, Microsoft cut 10,000 jobs and consolidated leases, though these actions affected less than 1% of its workforce.

While Microsoft’s shares have risen by 12% in 2024, this increase is modest compared to the Nasdaq Composite index’s 29% surge. These financial moves reflect Microsoft’s efforts to maintain financial stability while continuing to prioritize strategic areas for growth.

What The Author Thinks

Microsoft’s decision to pause hiring in its U.S. consulting business reflects a cautious but necessary approach to managing costs during a period of slower growth in certain sectors. While it is understandable that the company would tighten its belt in the face of modest revenue declines, its continued investment in artificial intelligence is a promising sign of its forward-thinking strategy. The combination of expense reductions and a strong focus on emerging technologies positions Microsoft to weather economic uncertainties while remaining competitive in the ever-evolving tech industry.

