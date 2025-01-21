DMR News

Google Sets JavaScript Requirement for Search

Jan 21, 2025

Google has announced a significant change in its search protocol by requiring users to enable JavaScript to access Google Search. This move affects a small fraction of users, as fewer than 0.1% of searches are conducted with JavaScript disabled. Despite this seemingly minor impact, millions of searches are performed daily without JavaScript, potentially leading to a degraded search experience. The change aims to enhance the functionality and security of Google Search, which processes approximately 8.5 billion searches each day.

Impact on Users and Security Enhancements

JavaScript is an integral part of the modern web, utilized by 95% of sites globally. However, Google’s requirement for JavaScript may introduce challenges for individuals relying on accessibility tools, as certain JavaScript implementations can interfere with these aids. Google’s decision appears driven by a need to improve user experience and protect against malicious activities like bots and spam.

“Enabling JavaScript allows us to better protect our services and users from bots and evolving forms of abuse and spam,”

  • A Google spokesperson

By mandating JavaScript, Google aims to offer more relevant and up-to-date search results. This decision might also be motivated by the desire to limit third-party tools that provide insights into Google Search trends and traffic. However, Google’s spokesperson declined to comment on these specific aspects when questioned by Search Engine Roundtable.

The shift in policy is not without its risks. Approximately 70% of JavaScript services contain vulnerabilities due to third-party software libraries. These vulnerabilities pose potential security threats, raising concerns about the balance between improved functionality and increased susceptibility to cyber threats.

What The The Author Thinks

Google’s decision to mandate JavaScript for accessing its search engine is a double-edged sword. While it promises to enhance security and user experience by countering abuse and enabling richer features, it introduces accessibility and security concerns that could alienate a subset of users and increase cyber risk. The balance Google seeks between functionality and security will be pivotal in determining whether this new requirement can support sustainable and inclusive growth in its user base, without compromising the security that users trust.

Featured image credit: Nikita227pro via GoodFon

