Compute as the Engine, AI as the Enabler: SOLLONG’s Vision for a Digital Future

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES2025) has arrived as scheduled, solidifying its place as the global tech industry’s opening highlight of the year. In 2025, AI remains the central theme across all exhibitions. From smart homes to health monitoring, from autonomous driving to virtual reality, AI is rapidly permeating every aspect of life, redefining the way humans connect with technology.

This year’s CES2025 theme, “DIVE IN,” not only emphasizes the call for innovative technologies but also envisions a harmonious integration of future technologies. The exhibition has attracted over 150,000 in-person attendees, along with nearly 4,000 exhibitors, all coming together to witness the full potential of AI. In this era of intelligent connectivity, compute power, as the cornerstone of AI, has become the critical driving force behind technological transformation.

Amidst this wave, SOLLONG has embraced the mission of “Powering the Future with Computing, Connecting the World with AI.” By building a comprehensive ecosystem of hardware devices, blockchain technology, financial services, and diverse application scenarios, SOLLONG aims to develop a synergistic, holistic ecosystem. SOLLONG is not only focused on technological innovation but is also redefining how humans interact with technology in the age of AI, creating infinite possibilities for the future.

Compute Power as the Core: The Foundation of the AI Era

The rise of AI relies on robust computing power. From deep learning to large language models, the training and operation of AI models require immense computational resources, making “compute power” the lifeblood of the AI ecosystem. SOLLONG’s core strategy is to take compute power as the starting point to build a multidimensional collaborative ecosystem.

SOLLONG recognizes that compute power is not only the driving force behind AI development but also the cornerstone of the future digital economy. In 2025, through the integration of hardware devices (SOLLONG Devices), a decentralized blockchain (LLONG Public Chain), financial services (SOLLONG Bank), and diversified applications (SOLLONG Applications), SOLLONG is unlocking the potential of AI and paving the way for a compute-driven future.

SOLLONG Devices: From Hardware Innovation to Accessible Compute Power

In its hardware ecosystem, SOLLONG has taken the lead by launching the DePIN smartphone and is planning iterative releases of smart devices such as wristbands and ring miners. These devices transcend traditional consumer electronics, becoming vessels of compute power and gateways for interaction.

The DePIN smartphone, a cornerstone of SOLLONG’s hardware ecosystem, integrates AI computation capabilities. It not only efficiently handles everyday tasks but also allows users to mine SOLG tokens and even earn mainstream cryptocurrencies. With the expansion of the hardware ecosystem, devices like wristbands and ring miners will further lower the barrier to accessing compute power, enabling more everyday users to participate in the compute ecosystem.

Through the deep integration of hardware and AI, SOLLONG is not only accelerating the adoption of AI technologies but also providing a new value creation model for global users. Individuals can earn compute rewards via their devices, while simultaneously driving the mining and circulation of mainstream digital assets—achieving mutual empowerment of technology and economics.

LLONG Blockchain: A Decentralized and Efficient Compute Network

In the AI era, decentralized compute networks have become increasingly vital. SOLLONG is building the LLONG blockchain based on its compute protocol, aiming to establish a high-performance, secure, and trustworthy decentralized network.

The LLONG blockchain offers several key advantages:

Seamless Integration with Hardware and AI: It integrates hardware devices with AI algorithms, providing solid technical support for ecosystem collaboration.

It integrates hardware devices with AI algorithms, providing solid technical support for ecosystem collaboration. Enhanced Data Privacy: Unlike centralized systems, the decentralized architecture protects user data, ensuring security and transparency.

Unlike centralized systems, the decentralized architecture protects user data, ensuring security and transparency. Efficient Resource Utilization: The network optimizes compute resource allocation, increasing overall efficiency.

Additionally, the LLONG blockchain fosters deep collaboration between hardware, AI, and applications, creating an open ecosystem. Through the compute protocol, hardware devices can directly participate in decentralized compute tasks, while AI algorithms can be deployed across the network. This forms a complete closed loop from computation to application.

SOLLONG Bank: Financial Innovation Anchored in Compute Power

The advent of the AI era is reshaping the foundational rules of the financial industry. SOLLONG Bank, centered on compute power, is introducing an entirely new financial system where compute power is considered a stable and credible reserve asset.

This innovative approach not only provides strong backing for digital assets but also offers global users a more efficient and transparent asset management tool. Looking ahead, SOLLONG Bank will launch the SOLLONG Visa Card, enabling seamless global management of digital assets, allowing users to utilize their digital wealth anytime, anywhere.

The financial model, anchored in compute power, reduces barriers inherent in traditional financial systems while offering novel pathways for economic growth in the Web3 era. By integrating hardware, blockchain, and financial services, SOLLONG is constructing a new financial ecosystem powered by compute.

SOLLONG Applications: Unlimited Possibilities in the AI Era

Building on its hardware, blockchain, and financial foundation, SOLLONG is actively exploring a variety of AI application scenarios. The soon-to-be-released SOLLONG AI Assistant will leverage compute power to provide users with intelligent and efficient services, integrating seamlessly into all aspects of digital life.

In addition, SOLLONG is developing P2E (Play-to-Earn) games, Web3 wallets, and a Meme Launch Platform, continuously expanding the boundaries of AI applications. These innovations showcase AI’s potential in entertainment, finance, and social domains, while offering users new opportunities to generate value.

Through these applications, SOLLONG is reshaping AI’s role in human life. From health management to wealth creation, from household services to social interactions, AI is becoming humanity’s “super assistant.” SOLLONG, in turn, is building the infrastructure to support this vision for the future.

SOLLONG: Connecting People and the World

AI is no longer just a singular technological concept; it has become a transformative force redefining the times. By deeply integrating compute power and AI, SOLLONG is crafting a smarter, more efficient, and more interconnected future for global users.

SOLLONG’s four-pillar ecosystem—hardware, blockchain, finance, and applications—not only lays a solid foundation for the arrival of the AI era but also provides new directions for the global tech industry. As we step into 2025, SOLLONG will continue to prioritize compute power, driving AI adoption in more fields and connecting people with infinite possibilities.

SOLLONG’s future is the future of AI—and the future of everyone. The curtain of the AI era has risen, and SOLLONG stands at the forefront of this transformation.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.