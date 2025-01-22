Instagram Shifts Strategy to Compete with TikTok Amid Controversial Changes

Instagram has undertaken a series of strategic changes to bolster its position against TikTok, implementing significant modifications to its platform and policies. In a bid to prioritize short-form video content like Reels, Instagram has replaced its signature square grids with rectangles and extended the maximum length of Reels to three minutes. These alterations come as Meta, Instagram’s parent company, reportedly aims to sway influencers away from TikTok by offering lucrative incentives.

In an aggressive move to capture a larger share of the creator economy, Instagram is offering substantial monthly bonuses ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 for influencers who choose to post their videos on Instagram Reels first. This initiative seeks to entice creators to prioritize Instagram over TikTok, especially after the temporary unavailability of TikTok in US app stores over the weekend. Despite TikTok’s absence from mobile platforms, users can still access the service via its desktop version.

Enhanced Editing Tools

Furthermore, Instagram has launched a new video editing app called Edits, designed to rival TikTok’s popular CapCut app. This new tool aims to provide creators with enhanced video editing capabilities, thus facilitating more engaging content for Reels.

However, these changes are not without controversy. Instagram has eliminated its fact-checking system in favor of Community Notes and lifted certain prohibitions on hate speech, sparking concern among some users about content moderation. Additionally, the company has scrapped its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives and removed trans-inclusive features from its apps, drawing criticism from advocates for inclusivity.

In another significant policy shift, political content recommendations have been reinstated on the platform. This change could potentially reshape the landscape of online political discourse, affecting how users engage with politically charged content on Instagram.

Instagram’s decision to discontinue the Reels Play bonus program has also affected creators who relied on it for supplementary income. Previously, the program provided creators with additional earnings between $500 and $1,000 per month. This cancellation may impact the financial stability of smaller creators who depended on these bonuses.

What The Author Thinks Instagram’s recent strategic overhaul underscores its determination to remain a dominant force in the social media landscape amidst fierce competition from TikTok. While the introduction of new features and financial incentives for creators is a bold move to retain and attract top talent, the controversial changes regarding content moderation and DEI policies could alienate a segment of its user base. The company’s challenge will be to balance innovation and growth with social responsibility and user trust.

Featured image credit: Solen F. via Flickr

