Hacker Claims Breach of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Systems

A hacker identified as “IntelBroker” has claimed responsibility for breaching Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) systems, raising concerns over data security. IntelBroker, notorious for previous cyber intrusions, alleges to have accessed HPE’s source code, private GitHub repositories, certificates, and even some personal information. Despite these claims, HPE has assured the public that no customer information has been compromised and that there is currently no operational impact on its services.

IntelBroker, who manages the dark web forum BreachForums, is known for employing ransomware tactics and leaking stolen data on this platform. The hacker, believed to be Serbian living in Russia, has a history of targeting major organizations such as DC Health Link, Home Depot, and AMD. In a statement shared with Bleeping Computer, IntelBroker provided a screenshot purportedly showing the data stolen from HPE.

“We’ve been connecting to some of their services for about 2 days now.” – IntelBroker

Response from HPE

The breach was initially brought to HPE’s attention on January 16, when IntelBroker publicly claimed possession of sensitive HPE information. Clare Loxley from HPE acknowledged the situation:

“HPE became aware on January 16 of claims being made by a group called IntelBroker that it was in possession of information belonging to HPE,” – Clare Loxley

While the hacker maintains they operate solo, this has not been independently verified. Interestingly, this alleged breach is separate from a previous incident reported last year. In January of the previous year, HPE disclosed to the US Securities and Exchange Commission that another hacking group had accessed its systems in May 2023 and extracted data.

IntelBroker’s recent claims have yet to be substantiated with concrete evidence linking them to the breach. As investigations continue, cybersecurity experts and stakeholders closely monitor the situation to assess any potential risks or further developments.

What The Author Thinks The recent claims by IntelBroker against HPE highlight the ongoing challenges corporations face in safeguarding sensitive data against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. This incident serves as a stark reminder for companies to continually evaluate and enhance their security protocols, especially as hackers grow more adept at circumventing traditional cybersecurity measures. While the full impact of this breach is still unclear, it underscores the importance of robust, proactive security strategies in today’s digital landscape.

Featured image credit: catalyststuff via Flickr

