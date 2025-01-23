Microsoft Unveils Enhanced Windows Search for Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft is introducing an enhanced version of Windows Search, aiming to revolutionize how users navigate their PCs. This feature is currently available to Windows 11 testers through a new preview build, 26120.2992 (KB5050083), in the Dev Channel. Initially, it targets Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, with future support for AMD and Intel-based systems on the horizon. The improved search experience spans languages including Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish.

The new Windows Search leverages both semantic and traditional indexing, simplifying the process of finding documents, photos, and settings. This innovative approach means that users “no longer need to remember file names, exact words in file content, or settings names,” according to Microsoft. By integrating semantic capabilities, the search allows for a more intuitive exploration of files and system settings directly from the taskbar search box.

Search Capabilities and Format Support

Most search activities can be conducted from the Windows search box, although searches related to settings, such as “change my theme,” remain confined to the Settings app for now. However, Microsoft plans to extend semantic search capabilities for settings directly to the taskbar in an upcoming update. Users have the flexibility to manually select locations to be indexed or opt for an “Enhanced” setting to index the entire PC.

The enhanced Windows Search supports a wide range of file formats. For documents, it accommodates formats like .txt, .pdf, .docx, .doc, .rtf, .pptx, .ppt, .xls, and .xlsx. Image formats such as .jpg/.jpeg, .png, .gif, .bmp, and .ico are also supported, ensuring comprehensive search functionality across varied file types.

As part of Microsoft’s initiatives under “Click to Do,” the improved search incorporates “Refine,” an in-app suggestion feature that enables users to proofread or refine text efficiently. This integration not only enhances productivity but also aligns with Microsoft’s goal of streamlining user interactions with their devices.

Looking ahead, Microsoft’s roadmap includes extending support for documents and photos stored in OneDrive, anticipated to be part of a “future flight.” This expansion underscores Microsoft’s commitment to providing a seamless and integrated user experience across its ecosystem.

What The Author Thinks The introduction of an enhanced Windows Search represents a significant leap forward in making digital environments more accessible and intuitive. Microsoft’s commitment to blending semantic search with traditional indexing techniques reflects a keen understanding of the varied and evolving needs of modern users. This update, particularly its extension into multi-language support and the future integration with OneDrive, promises to enhance productivity and streamline the computing experience, marking another step forward in the evolution of user-friendly technology interfaces.

Featured image credit: Trusted Reviews

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR