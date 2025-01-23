GWM Hi4 Tech Family Shines On Ice and Snow Off Road Carnival

9th Jan, 2025, Changbai Mountain North China, GWM made a resounding impact during the renowned Ice and Snow Off Road Carnival, leaving attendees and industry observers alike in awe. At the heart of this spectacle was GWM’s revolutionary Hi4 tech family, which redefined the off-road landscape and delivered an array of unforgettable experiences.

Numerous KOLs and KOCs from Latin America and other international regions immediately got welcome from GWM’s powerful off-road family, including the GWM TANK 300/400/500/700, second-generation GWM HAVAL H9, as well as pickup trucks like the recently launched GWM POER 2.4T, Off-road POER and GWM SAHAR POER. These vehicles, equipped with advanced off-road technologies stemming from the Hi4 system, just proved and showcased their capability to conquer the harshest terrains with ease in recent Liwa Off-Road Desert Carnival in Middle East and Huke Rocky Ride in China.

During the workshop activity briefing and following off-road test drive, participants not only felt the raw power of off-roading but also gained comprehensive insights into off-road technology, and grasped the revolutionary off-road grading system.

“We are proudly introducing the Hi4 Tech Family into the new dimension in the Ice&Snow realm. People wonder why we develop such a comprehensive tech family. At GWM, we insist on whole powertrains, whole scenarios, for the whole world, as we totally get you can’t really solve all problems with just one system.” said the spokesman from GWM R&D specialists.

“Global audiences may have already experienced our charm at the Huke Rocky Ride and Liwa Desert Off-Road Sandquest Hero Carnival recently. These proved the reliability of GWM Hi4 Family in the heat. But you will be more astonished by the charming performance in the icy and snowy environment this time.”

During the snow test drive, the Hi4-Z system delivers a combined power output of 715 kW, allowing the TANK 500 to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds. This power, paired with a 3-speed DHT transmission, ensures seamless gear shifts and optimal performance across various terrains. The Hi4-Z platform’s 0.2 second quick torque distribution between the electric and combustion engines ensures that no terrain is too difficult to navigate, even on such a cold weather, the pure electric range of 200+ km can still perform perfectly.

GWM also offered a unique cultural journey. In the morning, at the non-traditional cultural experience site, activities such as ice fishing and snow entertainment were paired with GWM vehicle showcases and delicious food experiences, like the whole fish feast. In the afternoon, the Chinese New Year festivities kicked in. With features such as gathering around the stove for tea and roasting chestnuts, the TANK 500 and other PHEV’s 6.6kW V2L function came in handy.

By leveraging the power of the Hi4 tech family and offering a rich tapestry of activities, GWM has not only strengthened its position in the automotive market but also deepened its connection with a global audience. It is clear that GWM is living up to its brand concept of “Tech With More Life World With More Love”, making every journey an enjoyable adventure and a remarkable experience that embraces the future of mobility.

Learn more: https://youtu.be/eS0t9cJnTpg?si=qJcCN9TCtXPn0D_Y