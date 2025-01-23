Luxe Integrative Medicine Launches in New Hope, PA to Provide Personalized Integrative Healthcare

Luxe Integrative Medicine is excited to announce its grand opening, offering personalized integrative healthcare solutions. With compassion and healing as its cornerstones, Luxe was designed to help patients achieve their optimal health and wellness.

They combine cutting-edge research, evidence-based functional lab testing, and Qest4 bioenergetic evaluations to address the unique healthcare needs and goals of each individual. Under the leadership and expertise of Dr. Naraine, a dual board-certified physician in Gynecology & Minimally Invasive Surgery and Integrative Medicine, Luxe Integrative Medicine offers a comprehensive range of services, including:

Functional Wellness Consultations

Integrative Gynecology Specialty Program

Integrative Medical Weight Loss Program

Integrative General Medical Wellness

Female and Male Hormonal Imbalance Treatments

Stress & Adrenal Dysfunction Management

Health Coaching

Acupuncture

Dr. Naraine’s practice is characterized by a deep commitment to understanding and addressing the distinctive needs of each patient. By blending evidence-based conventional medicine with the practice of integrative functional medicine he provides a comprehensive assessment that targets both the symptoms and the underlying causes of medical conditions. This investigative approach is crucial for developing personalized treatment plans that not only address immediate health concerns but also foster long-term wellness and improved quality of life.

“I launched Luxe because I believe there’s healing for everyone. After many years in healthcare and observing the rapid advances in medicine, I found myself perplexed by a troubling trend: despite these advancements, people seemed to be getting sicker. This led me to pursue a 2-year fellowship in Integrative Medicine. As I continue on this path, I am filled with a renewed sense of purpose and dedication to my patients. The journey through alternative medicine has not only transformed my practice but has also enriched my understanding of what it means to truly heal. At Luxe Integrative Medicine, we are ready to embrace this new era of healthcare, where every patient has the opportunity to achieve optimal health and well-being.” – Dr. Chris Naraine.

As part of its commitment to holistic care, Luxe Integrative Medicine also features the expertise of Kari-Ann Naraine, a Registered Nurse and Certified Integrative Health Coach, who empowers patients to achieve their health goals through personalized coaching. Kari-Ann uses a supportive, client-centered approach to guide individuals toward sustainable lifestyle changes that promotes long-term wellness. Her work complements the clinic’s integrative medical care, ensuring patients receive well-rounded support on their wellness journey.

Luxe Integrative Medicine is offering complimentary discovery calls with Dr. Naraine. These sessions provide an opportunity to learn more about the benefits of integrative medicine and receive personalized answers to health questions.

Luxe Integrative Medicine will host an Open House on Tuesday, February 19, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Guests are invited to drop in at any time during the event to explore the services offered and enjoy complimentary sample sessions of Tuina Massage, BrainTap, or Acupuncture. Light snacks, refreshments, and sweet treats will be served. This event provides an excellent opportunity to Luxe IM’s services and meet the team in a welcoming environment.