Tata Acquires 60% Stake in Pegatron’s Indian Operations

Tata Electronics has acquired a 60% controlling stake in the Indian arm of Apple assembly partner Pegatron as the conglomerate expands its iPhone-manufacturing capacity in the country.

Pegatron’s Role in India

Taiwan-based Pegatron operates three iPhone production plants in India, including one near Chennai in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu. The deal comes less than a year after Tata Electronics acquired smartphone assembly company Wistron’s Indian business. Some key members from Pegatron, including those with tech expertise and operational experience, will continue to work at the plants, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Pegatron and Tata did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, but Tata said the acquisition fits into its strategy of growing its manufacturing footprint in the country.

“We look forward to a new era of AI, digital and technology-led manufacturing as we bring up these new facilities and expand our operations in India,” said Randhir Thakur, CEO and managing director of Tata Electronics.

Tata, which began assembling iPhones in India just last year, is quickly emerging as one of Apple’s most important partners in Asia as the tech giant works to expand its manufacturing base outside of China.

What The Author Thinks Tata’s decision to acquire a majority stake in Pegatron’s India unit is a strategic move that further cements its role as a key player in the global tech manufacturing space. As Apple seeks alternatives to China for its manufacturing base, Tata’s growing capabilities in India make it well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for tech production outside of China. This move is a win for Tata, as it helps diversify its manufacturing operations while strengthening its long-term relationship with Apple.

Featured image credit: FMT

