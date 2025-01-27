Apple Enhances In-App Purchases with New API for Large Content and Subscriptions

Apple announced on Thursday the introduction of a new API called the Advanced Commerce API, aimed at supporting more in-app purchase formats, including subscriptions and content add-ons. The company clarified that it is not altering the existing commission structure to accommodate these new use cases.

“The App Store facilitates billions of transactions annually to help developers grow their businesses and provide a world-class customer experience. To further support developers’ evolving business models — such as exceptionally large content catalogs, creator experiences, and subscriptions with optional add-ons — we’re introducing the Advanced Commerce API,” Apple said in its announcement.

Use Cases for the Advanced Commerce API

In an accompanying support document, Apple outlined the eligibility for apps and developers to apply for the program across three main categories:

Large Content Libraries : Apps offering large libraries of one-time purchases with frequent updates, such as audiobooks or courses.

: Apps offering large libraries of one-time purchases with frequent updates, such as audiobooks or courses. Creator-Led Content : Apps adding creator-led content where users can purchase access either as a one-time or renewable subscription.

: Apps adding creator-led content where users can purchase access either as a one-time or renewable subscription. Add-Ons for Subscription Services: Apps where users can buy add-ons within a subscription service, such as additional channels, sports, or regional content, available as renewable purchases.

Apple’s move follows its recent push for creator platforms like Patreon to adopt the App Store billing system. In response, Patreon agreed to gradually switch its iOS app to Apple’s payment system, with the migration slated to complete by November 2025. The introduction of the Advanced Commerce API could be seen as a way to better support platforms like Patreon, offering a more flexible purchasing structure for creators.

After the European Union forced Apple to allow alternative payment processing and third-party app stores on the platform, the company has been working to add more value for developers within its ecosystem. Examples of this include the allowance of retro game emulators globally and a new way for developers to offer discounts to customers with lapsed subscriptions.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s latest move with the Advanced Commerce API is clearly designed to keep developers within its ecosystem while responding to growing external pressures. The new tools should help make Apple’s platform more appealing to creators and developers with diverse business models. While the company still maintains its commission structure, this API could offer the flexibility needed to better compete with alternatives, especially as the app marketplace continues to evolve.

Featured image credit: FMT

