Google Steps Up Efforts to Tackle Fake Reviews in the UK

The U.K.’s antitrust regulator has reached an agreement with Google to counter the widespread issue of fake online reviews. The company has committed to several measures aimed at tackling the problem.

The Rise of Fake Reviews and Global Efforts to Combat Them

Fake reviews have been a persistent issue on the internet since the inception of user-generated content. As a result, regulators around the world have intensified their efforts to hold tech companies accountable and implement measures to curb fraudulent review practices.

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began investigating online platforms in May 2020, and formal enforcement actions against Google and Amazon were initiated the following year. The CMA raised concerns about whether these platforms were doing enough to prevent fake or misleading reviews.

Five years later, the CMA has wrapped up its investigation into Google, while the inquiry into Amazon continues.

Google’s Commitments and Steps Forward

As part of the agreement, Google has committed to implementing “rigorous steps” to identify and remove fake reviews on Google and Google Maps. This includes deleting any identified fake reviews, banning the individuals responsible from posting new reviews, and placing warnings on the profiles of businesses where suspicious activity has been detected. Additionally, businesses that are flagged will lose the ability to accept new reviews temporarily.

While Google utilizes AI and machine learning to spot fake reviews, the CMA notes that it also relies on human feedback. As part of the agreement, Google will introduce a new system that makes it easier for consumers to report concerning reviews, including instances where they have been incentivized to post positive content.

It’s hard to overstate the influence that online reviews have on businesses. CMA research indicates that as much as $23 billion of online spending is impacted by the feedback left by previous customers. Given Google’s dominance as the leading search engine in many markets, it was always going to play a key role in addressing the spread of fake reviews. Amazon, being one of the largest marketplaces globally, is another key target for regulators.

“Left unchecked, fake reviews damage people’s trust and leave businesses who do the right thing at a disadvantage,” said Sarah Cardell, chief executive at the CMA. “The changes we’ve secured from Google ensure robust processes are in place, so people can have confidence in reviews and make the best possible choices. They also help to create a level-playing field for fair dealing firms.”

The CMA has previously taken action against other online platforms over fake reviews, including Facebook and eBay. In the U.S., the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also introduced a new rule prohibiting specific fake review practices, with penalties of up to $51,744 per violation.

As part of the agreement, Google will provide the CMA with progress updates over the next three years.

A Google spokesperson stated that the company already blocks millions of fake reviews annually, many of which are flagged before they are even published. “Our work with regulators around the world, including the CMA, is part of our ongoing efforts to fight fake content and bad actors,” the spokesperson added.

What The Author Thinks Google’s commitment to combating fake reviews is a step in the right direction, but it’s only one part of the puzzle. With the increasing importance of online reviews in consumer decision-making, it’s crucial that all platforms take the issue seriously. While Google’s efforts are commendable, the broader industry needs to adopt similar measures to ensure the credibility of online feedback. In the long run, these efforts will help build greater trust among consumers and level the playing field for honest businesses.

Featured image credit: Pixabay via Pexels

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR