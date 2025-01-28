DMR News

FinalFilters.com Launches Activated Carbon-Filled Final Filters for Hospitals

Jan 28, 2025

Following a recent launch, FinalFilters.com now provides hospitals, laboratories, and other sensitive spaces with activated carbon-filled high-efficiency final filters for commercial HVAC units to improve air quality and safety. 

>>To learn more, please go to: https://finalfilters.com

Professional Filtration to Reduce the Effects of Respiratory Season

The launch comes as the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has declared the respiratory season’s arrival, with influenza, COVID-19, and RSV on very high levels nationally, as reported by NPR. As pointed out by an infectious disease researcher at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, people can expect the respiratory seasons to become worse as the coronavirus causes more hospitalizations and deaths than traditional winter diseases. 

FinalFilters.com’s high-performance filters remove up to 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, making them an excellent choice for environments that demand the highest air purity. 

With the MERV 14 rating, they effectively remove bacteria and certain viruses at the final stage of filtration in HVAC systems, ensuring optimal air quality. 

“We’re excited to expand our product lineup with these advanced carbon-filled filters,” said a company representative from FinalFilters.com. “Our goal has always been to support industries where clean air is critical, and this addition underscores our commitment to providing solutions that improve air quality for patients and professionals alike.”

Combination of Technologies for Effective Filtration

FinalFilters.com combines various filtration technologies to tackle a range of issues in industrial and commercial spaces, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), smoke, and chemical fumes, while neutralizing odors.

How It WorksCombining particulate and gas-phase filtration, the new filters deliver high efficiency in capturing airborne contaminants,The carbon filtration process relies on adsorption, where activated carbon’s porous structure captures gas molecules, ensuring fresh, contaminant-free air.By combining this with the high efficiency of MERV 14-rated particulate filters, FinalFilters.com delivers a comprehensive solution for environments with stringent air quality requirements.

While the filters are DIY-friendly, FinalFilters.com recommends consulting a Certified Air Filter Specialist to ensure the product chosen is compatible with the system for maximum performance.

“We don’t just sell filters – we sell confidence, peace of mind, and healthier environments. Whether it’s through innovative products, top-tier service, or a relentless drive to deliver the best, we’ve got what it takes to keep you breathing easy.” added the company representative.

About FinalFilters.com

FinalFilters.com, a subsidiary of Pure Filtration Products, specializes in high-efficiency air filtration solutions for commercial and industrial applications. Their product portfolio includes HEPA filters, carbon filters, and other advanced technologies designed to deliver clean, safe air across a range of industries. The support team is available to help customers pick out the right solution for their facility and needs.

>>Those interested can find more information here: https://finalfilters.com

