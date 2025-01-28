President Trump’s Controversial Plan to “Clean Out” Gaza Stirs Debate

President Donald Trump indicated on Saturday that he had discussed with King Abdullah II of Jordan the possibility of relocating over a million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, marking a significant and controversial proposal from a sitting U.S. president.

Trump’s Proposal to Jordan and Egypt

Trump revealed during a phone call with the Jordanian king that he had suggested Jordan should take in more Palestinians, describing Gaza as a “real mess.” He explained to reporters aboard Air Force One that he would also speak to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi about the plan.

Jordan’s state news agency Petra reported the phone call, but did not mention any discussions regarding relocating Palestinians. The country already hosts over 2.39 million registered Palestinian refugees according to the United Nations.

Trump emphasized that both Jordan and Egypt—neighboring Gaza—should house displaced people, stating, “You’re talking about a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing.” He continued, noting that Gaza is a “demolition site,” and suggested moving people to other locations where they could “maybe live in peace for a change.”

Trump, with a background in property development, suggested that the housing could be temporary or long-term. However, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the notion of forcibly displacing Palestinians, reaffirming the country’s position against the eviction of Palestinians and warning that such actions could destabilize the region.

Reactions from Jordan and Egypt

Jordan, too, has expressed firm opposition to displacement, with Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reiterating the country’s commitment to ensuring Palestinians remain on their land. He reaffirmed Jordan’s unwavering stance for a two-state solution and criticized displacement efforts, stressing that Palestine is for Palestinians.

These comments, coupled with Trump’s recent approval of controversial military support for Israel, are seen as part of a broader shift in U.S. policy, moving away from long-standing commitments to a two-state solution. The discourse has sparked strong reactions from Palestinian leaders and the broader Arab world, condemning any forced displacement as a violation of Palestinian rights.

Trump’s statements follow a period of intense conflict in Gaza, with widespread destruction resulting from Israeli airstrikes. The comments have created a significant political rift, drawing attention to U.S. policy towards Gaza and the broader Middle East.

Author’s Opinion Trump’s suggestion to forcibly relocate Palestinians from Gaza is a deeply troubling and shortsighted approach. Instead of advocating for peace and stability, this proposal perpetuates the cycle of displacement, neglecting the rights and dignity of Palestinians. It reflects a mindset that views people as pawns in a geopolitical game rather than recognizing their inherent right to live in their homeland. True peace can only come through dialogue and compromise, not through the forced removal of populations or the erasure of their identity. This plan ignores decades of effort toward a two-state solution and could inflame tensions in an already volatile region.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

