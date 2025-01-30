DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Homeworks House Cleaning Celebrates 25 Years of Sparkling Clean Success in Philadelphia

ByEthan Lin

Jan 30, 2025

Homeworks House Cleaning Celebrates 25 Years of Sparkling Clean Success in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – January 29 / 2025  Homeworks House Cleaning, a leading provider of professional house cleaning services in Philadelphia, PA, is thrilled to announce the celebration of its 25th anniversary. Founded in 2000, Homeworks has been a trusted name in Philadelphia home cleaning for a quarter of a century, consistently delivering exceptional service to residents throughout the city.

“We are incredibly proud to have served the Philadelphia community for 25 years,” says manager Doug Ceol. “This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team and the unwavering support of our loyal clients.”

To commemorate this momentous occasion, Homeworks House Cleaning will host a series of events throughout the year, including:

  • Community Clean-Up Days: Partnering with local parks and green spaces across Philadelphia, Homeworks will organize monthly volunteer clean-up events. These initiatives aim to give back to the community and promote environmental sustainability.
  • Special Anniversary Offers: Throughout the year, Homeworks will offer exclusive discounts and promotions to new and existing clients as a token of appreciation for their continued support.

About Homeworks House Cleaning

Homeworks House Cleaning is a locally owned and operated company specializing in providing top-quality residential cleaning services in Philadelphia, PA.  Started during the late 1990s by two college students as a scrappy start up, Homeworks was formalized into a company in 2000.  By hiring and training their friends in the art of house cleaning, Homeworks offered “gig work” opportunities to young adults before that became a popular thing in the culture.   Doug Ceol took over as operations manager in 2014 with a focus on customer service and satisfaction with a commitment to hiring only the best house cleaning professionals. .  Homeworks house cleaning service has built a strong reputation for excellence in the Philadelphia house cleaning market.

  • Our Services include: weekly, bi-weekly and monthly house cleaning.   We offer options of one-time cleaning and recurring house cleaning.  There are many ways to describe our services and we do it all including: standard cleaning, deep house cleaning, Move in/Move out cleaning, spring cleaning services, Apartment cleaning, Condo Cleaning, Household and Home cleaning. 
  • Our service areas include all of Center City Philadelphia, 
  • 19102 – Logan Circle – Center City – Midtown,
  • 19103 – Rittenhouse – Fitler Square -Graduate Hospital 
  • 19104  – University City – Belmont
  • 19106  – Old City – Society Hill
  • 19107 – Washington Square 
  • 19130 – Art Museum area – Fairmont
  • 19122 – Poplar – Kensington – Temple
  • 19123 – Northern Liberties – Loft District
  • 19125 – Fishtown – Kensington
  • 19143 – West Philly – Kingsessing
  • 19145 – South Philly  
  • 19146 – Point Breeze 
  • 19147 – Passyunk – Queen Village – Bella Vista – Pennsport
  • 19148 – Pennsport – Penns landing -South Philly 
  • 19134 – Port Richmond
  • 19121 – BreweryTown

Your home is your sanctuary, a place to rest, recharge and prepare for each new day.    A clean and organized home  is the most important gift you can give to yourself.  In other words, bring some peace of mind and focus on your daily life and success.  We are here to help you live your best life.   Our staff of cleaning pro’s will brighten your day in the same way we’ve been doing in the homes of Philadelphia  families and professionals for over 2 years.  

Homeworks House Cleaning, 829 n Lawrence street, Philadelphia, PA 19123 Contact:  Doug Ceol Phone: 215-629-1836 Email: Info@HomeworksCleaning.com Website: https://homeworkshousecleaning.com/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Trump Offers Buyouts to Federal Workers in Effort to Shrink Government
Jan 30, 2025 Dayne Lee
DeepSeek AI Model Triggers $1 Trillion Market Sell-Off After Trump’s AI Deal
Jan 30, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Colombia and U.S. Reach Agreement After Trump’s Tariff Threats on Deportees
Jan 30, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801