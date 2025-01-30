DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Blockchain Latest

Bitwise Seeks SEC Approval for Dogecoin ETF Tracking Memecoin Price

ByDayne Lee

Jan 30, 2025

Bitwise Seeks SEC Approval for Dogecoin ETF Tracking Memecoin Price

Bitwise has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the price movements of Dogecoin, the popular memecoin. The proposed Bitwise Dogecoin ETF would hold Dogecoin and aim to closely track the memecoin’s price fluctuations, according to the company’s Jan. 28 S-1 filing with the SEC.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart shared on X that Bitwise filed to register a Dogecoin trust in Delaware on Jan. 22. He noted that this SEC filing makes the proposal official.

The filing adds to a growing number of crypto memecoin ETFs being submitted in the U.S. Other issuers like Osprey Funds, REX Shares, and Tuttle Capital have also pitched funds focused on tokens, including Dogecoin (DOGE) and even President Donald Trump’s memecoin, Official Trump (TRUMP). Seyffart mentioned that fund issuers are “testing the limits” of what the SEC will allow, especially after Tuttle filed for 10 leveraged ETFs focusing on cryptocurrencies and memecoins.

The Process and What’s Next

For Bitwise’s proposed Dogecoin ETF to move forward, the S-1 filing must be followed by a 19b-4 filing, which will begin the approval or denial process for the fund. Dogecoin, which launched in 2015, now has a market cap of $47 billion, making it the eighth-largest cryptocurrency.

Bitwise’s filing lists Coinbase Custody as the proposed custodian for the spot Dogecoin ETF, a popular choice among issuers of crypto exchange-traded products. However, the filing does not include details about the ETF’s proposed fee, ticker, or the stock exchange it would be listed on if approved.

This filing marks another step in Bitwise’s broader effort to diversify its offerings beyond its spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs. The company has recently filed for additional products, including spot Solana and XRP ETFs. Bitwise also filed for a Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund in November, which would track the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, including Cardano, Uniswap, and Polkadot.

As of the time of publication, Dogecoin had fallen 1.2% in the last hour and 3.3% over the last day, reflecting the broader downward trend in the crypto market.

Author’s Opinion

While Bitwise’s move to file for a Dogecoin ETF may be seen as an effort to capture attention in a rapidly changing market, it raises concerns about the potential volatility of memecoin investments. Dogecoin, despite its $47 billion market cap, remains highly speculative, and investors should be cautious about the risks involved in trading a memecoin ETF. There’s potential for massive returns, but the market is also prone to unpredictable swings. The fact that this ETF filing comes amid growing interest in memecoins and cryptocurrencies highlights the increasing demand for exposure to these assets, but it’s important to ensure that retail investors are fully aware of the risks they’re taking on.

Featured image credit: Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Homeworks House Cleaning Celebrates 25 Years of Sparkling Clean Success in Philadelphia
Jan 30, 2025 Ethan Lin
Trump Offers Buyouts to Federal Workers in Effort to Shrink Government
Jan 30, 2025 Dayne Lee
DeepSeek AI Model Triggers $1 Trillion Market Sell-Off After Trump’s AI Deal
Jan 30, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801