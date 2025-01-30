DMR News

Mental Health Goes Digital: AIC Tackles Generation Gap

ByEthan Lin

Jan 30, 2025

The therapy couch is going virtual, but not everyone is jumping on board with the same enthusiasm. That is the key finding from American International College’s blog, “From Boomers to Zoomers: Cross-Generational Challenges for Future Counselors“, which recently landed them a Platinum award at MarCom 2024, beating out hundreds of other entries in the digital healthcare category.

The winning article digs into a problem hiding in plain sight: each generation approaches mental health differently, and it’s not just about technology. Baby Boomers might struggle with retirement anxiety but won’t text about it. Gen X is juggling aging parents and teenagers while trying to squeeze in online therapy sessions. Meanwhile, Gen Z is dealing with social media pressure but they are totally comfortable getting help through an app.

Numbers back up what researchers are seeing on the ground. When therapy went online during the pandemic, virtual sessions jumped by 154%. But while Gen Z jumped right in, their parents’ generation mostly sat on the sidelines.

CDC data paints an even starker picture. Today’s high schoolers are struggling more than ever – about half report feeling constantly down. Then there is Generation Alpha, the first bunch born entirely in the 21st century. These kids are growing up with iPads as babysitters, and we are just starting to figure out what that means for their mental health.

To bridge this generation gap, AIC is not just writing about the problem. Their online Master of Arts (MA) in Clinical Mental Health Counseling (CMHC) program is teaching and preparing future counselors to speak everyone’s language – whether that is through traditional face-to-face sessions or quick digital check-ins on an app.

About AIC:

AIC’s story started in 1885, helping immigrants chase their American dream through education. Today, they’re still opening doors – both on campus and online. With top marks for diversity and social mobility from Niche, they’re keeping that original promise from more than 130 years ago: quality education for personal growth and professional success.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

