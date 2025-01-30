Trump Offers Buyouts to Federal Workers in Effort to Shrink Government

President Donald Trump’s administration is offering buyouts to federal employees to reduce the size of the government workforce. The deadline for employees to decide is Feb. 6.

The buyout offer applies to all full-time federal employees, excluding military personnel, U.S. Postal Service employees, and those working in immigration enforcement or national security roles. Employees who accept the offer will receive about eight months of salary. They will also retain all benefits during this period and be exempt from in-person work requirements until Sept. 30, while the administration pushes for a return to office work. Workers can accept by replying to the email and typing “Resign” into the body of the message.

What Happens if Employees Stay?

If employees decide to remain in their positions, they will be required to return to the office full time. The memo highlights that most federal agencies will likely be downsized, and employees will be subject to stricter standards of conduct as the government continues its restructuring.

Those who accept the buyout will still be eligible to apply for future government positions.

As of November, the federal government employed more than 3 million people, accounting for nearly 1.9% of the nation’s civilian workforce, according to the Pew Research Center. The civilian workforce is about 2.4 million, excluding U.S. Postal Service employees and active-duty military personnel. Since 2000, the number of non-postal and non-military federal employees has gradually grown, keeping pace with the population growth.

Tenure of Federal Employees

The average tenure of a federal employee is nearly 12 years. The highest percentage, about 19%, have worked for the government for five to 10 years. Other significant groups include those who have worked for 10 to 14 years (15%) and 15 to 19 years (14%). Tenure drops for those who have worked 20 years or more, but nearly 9% have served 20 to 24 years, and about 3.4% have served 35 or more years.

The largest concentration of federal workers is in the District of Columbia and the surrounding areas of Maryland and Virginia. California has the highest number of federal workers in a state, about 147,500, but that represents less than 1% of the total nonfarming workforce there. Texas and Florida also have large numbers of federal employees, with about 130,000 and 94,000, respectively.

Federal employees received the buyout offer on Tuesday, and it has already faced criticism. Everett Kelley, head of the American Federation of Government Employees Union, argued that the buyouts were an attempt to pressure employees who were seen as disloyal to the new administration. Kelley stated that purging the federal government of career employees could cause chaos and harm the American people who depend on an efficient government.

What The Author Thinks The Trump administration’s buyout offer might be an attempt to reshape the federal workforce, but it risks doing more harm than good. By offering buyouts without adequate consideration of the long-term impact on government services, it could lead to a loss of experienced, dedicated employees. This could result in chaos, as long-term institutional knowledge is lost, and the efficiency of essential government functions is compromised. Replacing experienced staff with new hires may not be the swift solution the administration hopes for.

