India Welcomes DeepSeek AI Models onto Local Servers Amidst Tight Data Controls

India’s IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has expressed strong support for Chinese AI lab DeepSeek, announcing plans to host its large language models on domestic servers. This move marks a significant shift in India’s stance towards Chinese technology, which has seen over 300 Chinese apps and services banned since 2020 due to national security concerns.

During a conference on Thursday, Vaishnaw lauded DeepSeek’s advancements, particularly its development of a powerful AI model on a relatively modest budget of $5.5 million. This endorsement comes as India faces criticism for its comparatively lower investment in AI technologies.

Data Localization and Privacy

The decision to host DeepSeek’s models in India hinges on compliance with stringent local data privacy laws, requiring all Indian user data to be stored and processed within the country. Vaishnaw suggested that data privacy concerns could be mitigated by using open-source models on Indian servers.

The AI models from DeepSeek are set to be hosted at India’s new AI Compute Facility, which boasts 18,693 GPUs. This facility aims to begin operations soon and will offer significant discounts on computing services to Indian firms to foster local AI development.

The positive announcement in India contrasts with international apprehensions, as evidenced by DeepSeek’s app being removed from app stores in Italy over data privacy issues. The global impact of DeepSeek’s technology has also stirred debates on copyright and the need for more investment in AI.

Beyond hosting foreign models, India is keen on enhancing its own AI capabilities, with plans for significant investments in data centers and partnerships with major chip designers to develop indigenous technology.

To manage these initiatives, India plans to set up a regulatory body using a hub-and-spoke model to ensure safety and collaboration across multiple institutions, focusing on open, application-driven AI models.

Author’s Opinion India’s initiative to host DeepSeek’s AI models represents a pragmatic approach towards harnessing global technological advancements while adhering to national security and data privacy standards. This strategy not only positions India as a significant player in the international AI landscape but also underscores the importance of balancing innovation with regulatory compliance. By integrating foreign innovations with local talent and resources, India is setting a precedent for how countries can navigate the complex web of global technology partnerships to boost their own technological ecosystem.

