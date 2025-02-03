DMR News

Meta Reports No Impact on Ad Revenue Following Fact-Checking Removal

ByYasmeeta Oon

Feb 3, 2025

Meta has announced that its decision to discontinue its fact-checking program has not affected advertiser spending. During the Q4 2024 earnings call, Meta’s CFO, Susan Li, reassured investors of strong advertiser demand and stated that the company’s commitment to brand safety remains steadfast despite the policy changes. CEO Mark Zuckerberg elaborated on the shift, praising the new “community notes” feature as a superior alternative to traditional fact-checking, attributing the original concept to platform X.

Li emphasized that there has been no noticeable impact on advertiser spending due to the recent changes in content policy, although specific data was not disclosed. She highlighted that AI-powered tools continue to help businesses optimize their advertising investments.

Zuckerberg’s Justification

Zuckerberg provided further insights into the rationale behind ending the fact-checking program in the U.S., suggesting that adopting superior practices from competitors is part of Meta’s strategy to excel. He countered the criticism that ending fact-checking indicates a disregard for context or misinformation, asserting that the community notes system, similar to what X has implemented, is more effective.

The decision to halt fact-checking has been met with a mix of humor and criticism, particularly through memes targeting Zuckerberg himself. This move coincides with political shifts in the U.S., reflecting longstanding complaints from some political groups about perceived bias in social media moderation.

Meta’s strategy of incorporating successful features from competitors is not new. Zuckerberg has previously acknowledged in congressional hearings that Facebook had adapted features pioneered by others, such as Snap’s Stories. This openness to adopting and crediting external innovations continues to be a part of Meta’s approach.

What The Author Thinks

Meta’s decision to replace fact-checking with community notes raises significant questions about the balance between user engagement and informational integrity. While this approach may maintain advertising revenue, it potentially risks the quality of information, especially during politically charged periods. Adopting a system that relies more on community policing than professional fact-checking could lead to increased misinformation if not carefully managed. Ensuring the accuracy and reliability of content on such a massive platform should remain a priority to uphold public trust and societal responsibility.

Featured image credit: FMT

Yasmeeta Oon

