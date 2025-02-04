Insight Innovation Fund Launches Revolutionary AI Venture Model with Nine Provisional Patents

The fund has filed nine provisional patents across decision intelligence, automation, AI orchestration, and cybersecurity domains, positioning itself as a first-of-its-kind investment partner for AI startups.

Led by Founding Partner and CEO Robert Felters, IIFund distinguishes itself in the competitive venture capital space through its unique “shovel-selling” approach to the AI gold rush. While most funds chase the latest AI applications, we invest in the core AI infrastructure. The tools, frameworks, and automation that will power the next generation of AI companies

“While others chase the next trending AI application, we’re building the foundation that will support an entire generation of AI companies,” says Robert Felters, CEO of IIFund. “Our provisional patents work like interconnected building blocks, allowing portfolio companies to accelerate their development and establish strong defensive positions from day zero.”

The fund’s leadership team brings together global expertise from industry giants, including former Microsoft CISO Pierre Noel and ex-ThoughtWorks executive Scott Wueschinski. This operator-led structure provides portfolio companies with direct access to proven leaders in AI development, cybersecurity, product strategy, and go-to-market execution.

IIFund’s investment framework evaluates potential portfolio companies across five key dimensions: visionary problem-solving, transformative potential, practical execution capability, market relevance, and founder alignment. The fund employs a proprietary Predictor of Performance (POP) assessment system to evaluate leadership capabilities and ensure strong alignment between founders and the fund’s hands-on support model.

“We’re not focused on language models or individual AI agents,” explains Felters. “Our strategy targets the next evolution of AI – the automation and orchestration of AI systems, alongside advanced decision intelligence capabilities. This is where we see the most significant opportunities for industry transformation.”

The fund’s innovation extends beyond traditional investment models through its strategic approach to intellectual property .IFund’s patents are designed as modular AI innovations, each functioning independently while also integrating into a larger AI infrastructure. This approach allows portfolio companies to build on proven, proprietary technology rather than starting from scratch, creating a comprehensive technology framework that portfolio companies can leverage for competitive advantage.

IIFund’s global board structure spans key technology markets, with leadership presence in the United States, United kingdom,Japan, and Australia. This international network provides portfolio companies with worldwide market access and diverse strategic perspectives for scaling their AI solutions.

Looking ahead, IIFund aims to establish itself as a key disruptor in the venture capital space over the next five to ten years. The fund’s approach to AI investment focuses on building sustainable, defensible companies rather than chasing short-term trends.

Chris Tandridge, Chairman of IIFund, emphasizes the fund’s commitment to responsible innovation: “Our vision extends beyond financial returns. We’re building an ecosystem that will shape how AI develops and scales across industries, with careful consideration for both technological advancement and ethical implementation.”

About Insight Innovation Fund

Insight Innovation Fund combines proprietary AI intellectual property, strategic capital, and hands-on execution to build the next generation of category-defining AI companies. With nine provisional patents across key AI domains and a global team of industry leaders, IIFund provides portfolio companies with both the technological foundation and strategic guidance needed to transform their respective industries.