Artifex Financial Group Reveals Alternative Assets Will Transform Retirement Planning by 2025

Feb 4, 2025

Artifex Financial Group, a leading wealth management firm managing $300 million in assets, today advised investors against reactive trading following the announcement of DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough, citing concerns about market volatility and the need for measured investment approaches in the technology sector.

“The recent announcement about DeepSeek’s AI capabilities has triggered a significant tech selloff, but investors should exercise caution before making immediate portfolio changes,” said Doug Kinsey, CEO of Artifex Financial Group. “The Chinese government’s likely involvement and historical accuracy concerns with such announcements warrant a more measured response.”

The firm points to a pattern of market overreactions to AI-related news over the past 12 months, including recent volatility in quantum computing stocks following NVIDIA’s announcements and subsequent Microsoft updates. This volatility highlights the risks of making investment decisions based on preliminary technological announcements.

To combat market turbulence, Artifex recommends a diversified approach incorporating alternative investments, including private lending, private equity, and real estate. The firm employs liquid alternative funds and hedged equity strategies that have demonstrated resilience during recent market fluctuations.

“We’re seeing parallels to the early 2000s internet bubble,” Kinsey noted. “Rather than chasing speculative AI investments, we advocate for exposure through established companies like Microsoft, which maintains strong fundamentals while benefiting from AI advancement.”

Artifex’s investment strategy emphasizes risk management through careful portfolio construction and tax-efficient investing, particularly for high-net-worth clients. The firm actively monitors market valuations using the CAPE ratio and proprietary economic indicators to guide investment decisions.

About Artifex Financial Group

Artifex Financial Group is a fee-only financial planning and investment management firm headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Founded in 2007, the firm provides comprehensive wealth management services to accredited investors, qualified clients, and institutional endowment funds.

