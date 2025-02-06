Apple Settles $20 Million Lawsuit Over Battery Issues in Early Watches

Apple has agreed to pay $20 million to settle a class-action lawsuit concerning battery problems in its early Apple Watch models. The lawsuit accused the tech giant of manufacturing devices with batteries prone to expansion, causing them to malfunction. This settlement covers Apple Watch Series 0, 1, 2, and 3. U.S.-based owners who reported battery swelling issues between April 24, 2015, and February 6, 2024, may be eligible for compensation ranging from $20 to $50 per device.

Settlement Details and Claim Process

Apple, while denying any “wrongdoing and liability,” opted to settle the case to “avoid further costs of litigation.” To claim part of the settlement, affected owners must complete an online form available on Apple’s web portal by April 10. This settlement is exclusive to U.S. owners of the specified Apple Watch models.

The battery-related lawsuit is separate from other legal challenges Apple is currently facing. Another class-action lawsuit alleged that Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, engaged in the “unlawful and intentional recording of individuals’ confidential communications without their consent.” In response, Apple agreed to a $95 million settlement. Despite agreeing to settle, Apple “specifically denies each of Plaintiffs’ contentions and claims.”

Additionally, Apple faces ongoing litigation regarding the use of “forever chemicals” in certain watch straps. These chemicals are known for their persistence in the environment. The lawsuit encompasses the Sport Band, Ocean Band, and Nike Sport Band models. Apple continues to contest this lawsuit along with another class-action suit related to the Apple Watch.

Author’s Opinion

Apple’s decision to settle the battery lawsuit, while denying liability, reflects a pragmatic approach to managing its legal battles. By choosing to settle, Apple avoids protracted litigation and potential negative publicity, while also maintaining its focus on product development and customer service. Such settlements, though costly, may be seen as a necessary expense in managing the complex balance of innovation, consumer satisfaction, and corporate responsibility.

