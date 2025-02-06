Tampa and Orlando See Business Growth as The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa Expands Across Florida

Florida’s small business sector continues to expand, fueling job growth and economic momentum across the state. One of the latest contributors to this trend is The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa, which has opened Tampa Medical Spa and Orlando Medical Spa, reinforcing the state’s robust entrepreneurial climate.

With Florida ranking among the top states for small business growth, cities like Tampa and Orlando are becoming key hubs for new ventures. According to the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the state sees an average of 1,000 new residents per day, driving increased demand for local businesses, employment opportunities, and commercial real estate investments.

The new Tampa location, led by Bethany Brown, and the Orlando branch, managed by Crystal Speranza, are creating new jobs and forming partnerships with local suppliers, contributing to the economic vitality of their respective communities.

“This is more than just business growth—it’s about creating jobs and supporting local commerce,” says Bethany Brown. “Florida’s strong economy and growing population make it a great place for business owners and entrepreneurs.”

The expansion aligns with Florida’s surging small business success rate, with the state surpassing 2.8 million small businesses in 2024, per the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Economic development officials point to favorable tax policies, an influx of skilled professionals, and consumer spending growth as primary factors driving entrepreneurial activity in key markets like Tampa and Orlando.

As businesses continue to establish roots in Florida, analysts predict steady workforce expansion and commercial investment in local economies. The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa’s expansion is just one example of how small businesses are helping shape the state’s economic trajectory.

For more information, visit Tampa Medical Spa or Orlando Medical Spa.

About The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa

The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa is a Florida-based business committed to community-driven economic development and entrepreneurship. With locations in Tampa and Orlando, the company contributes to local job creation and business expansion in the state.

Customers can visit their branches at:

Tampa Location –

Bethany Brown

13801 N Dale Mabry HWY, Tampa, FL 33618

Phone: 813-755-5772

Email: BETHANY@TAL-SPA.COM

Orlando Location –

Crystal Speranza

12301 Lake Underhill Rd, Suite 105, Orlando, FL 32828

Phone: 407-347-4770

Email: Crystal@tal-spa.com