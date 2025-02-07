DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest

Judge Blocks Apple’s Bid to Delay Google Antitrust Case

ByYasmeeta Oon

Feb 7, 2025

Judge Blocks Apple’s Bid to Delay Google Antitrust Case

The legal battle over Google’s alleged monopoly in web search services intensifies as a judge blocks Apple‘s attempt to delay the next phase of the antitrust lawsuit. The Department of Justice (DOJ) initially filed the lawsuit against Google in 2020, accusing the tech giant of maintaining a monopoly over web search services and search text advertising. The DOJ has proposed breaking up the company to dismantle its dominant hold on the market.

Judge Amit Mehta recently ruled that Google’s practice of paying partners, including Apple, to make its search engine the default on smartphones and browsers was anti-competitive. Apple reportedly receives as much as $20 billion annually for setting Google as the default search engine on its devices. This ruling marks a significant point in the case, which is set to enter its remedial phase in April.

Apple, seeking to defend its interests, filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit, requesting a delay in proceedings. However, Judge Mehta rejected Apple’s motion, emphasizing that Apple’s annual payment from Google facilitated Google’s monopoly.

“Apple has not satisfied the ‘stringent requirements’ for obtaining the ‘extraordinary relief’ of a stay pending appeal,” – Judge Amit Mehta

The antitrust lawsuit contends that Google’s dominance in search services and advertising stifles competition. As a remedy, the DOJ has suggested licensing search data to competitors and potentially splitting Android, Play Store, and Chrome from Google.

Apple’s Services chief, Eddy Cue, expressed concern over the implications of the ruling. He warned that Apple would face two unpalatable choices if Google were prohibited from sharing revenue for search distribution. Cue argued that either Google would gain valuable access to Apple’s users at no cost, or Apple would suffer significant financial harm.

“If this Court prohibits Google from sharing revenue for search distribution, Apple would have two unacceptable choices.” – Eddy Cue

Amidst these developments, Apple filed an emergency motion to halt the proceedings, asserting that it would “suffer irreparable harm” if deprived of its right to participate in the remedial phase.

What The Author Thinks

The intensifying legal battle between Apple and Google over web search monopolies is reshaping the landscape of digital competition. While the lawsuit reflects broader concerns about Google’s dominance, it also underscores the challenges Apple faces in navigating its financial interests tied to Google’s search distribution. As the remedial phase approaches, the outcome could redefine the balance of power in the tech industry, with potential ramifications for both companies and their users.

Featured image credit: Sanket Mishra via Pexels

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Snap Launches Cutting-Edge AI Model for Mobile Imagery
Feb 7, 2025 Hilary Ong
“‘Immigration Nation Podcast” Welcomes Brooke Lively to Discuss Her Book From “Panic to Profit”
Feb 7, 2025 Ethan Lin
New View Roofing Celebrates 600 Google Reviews with an Average Rating of 5 Stars
Feb 7, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801