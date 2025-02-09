Estée Lauder Faces Tough Decisions Amid Tariffs and Restructuring Plans

China has added PVH, the American parent company of designer brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, to its “unreliable entity” list. The decision stems from allegations that PVH took “discriminatory measures against Chinese enterprises.” This move comes amid a backdrop of rising tensions and economic challenges for global businesses.

In a related development, Estée Lauder, a major player in the beauty industry, is set to embark on a large-scale restructuring plan that could see the loss of 5,800 to 7,000 jobs. This decision comes as the company grapples with the dual challenges of tariffs and a potential recession. Estée Lauder aims to save approximately $1 billion (£805 million) as part of its strategy to address these challenges.

Estée Lauder employs about 62,000 people worldwide, with 4,400 staff based in the UK and Ireland. The company is taking these drastic measures as it seeks to manage the financial impact of tariffs and the broader economic environment. In the three months leading up to December, Estée Lauder reported a loss of $590 million (£474 million), largely attributed to reduced consumer spending in China and Korea.

Corporate Strategies Amid Global Trade Challenges

Stéphane de La Faverie, an executive at Estée Lauder, emphasized the company’s commitment to adaptability amidst these challenges.

“We are significantly transforming our operating model to be leaner, faster, and more agile.” – Stéphane de La Faverie

This sentiment echoes the broader corporate strategy at Diageo, where Chief Executive Debra Crew highlighted similar efforts to mitigate the impact of tariffs. Diageo has warned that tariffs on Mexico and Canada could adversely affect its business operations, although recent tariff suspensions offer some relief.

The restructuring at Estée Lauder results in job cuts that are twice as extensive as initially planned. This increase is largely due to uncertainties surrounding tariff policies under U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration. The imposition of import taxes has created additional hurdles for companies engaged in global trade, prompting many to rethink their operational strategies.

“The risk of recession… including the imposition of tariffs and sanctions.” – Stéphane de La Faverie

Estée Lauder owns several renowned brands such as Bobbi Brown, Aveda, and Tom Ford. Despite its rich portfolio, the company finds itself navigating through challenging economic waters.

What The Author Think The ongoing challenges faced by Estée Lauder and PVH highlight the difficult realities of navigating global markets, especially under the pressures of political tensions, tariffs, and economic uncertainties. While strategic adjustments like restructuring may help mitigate immediate financial impacts, they also underscore the vulnerability of even the most established companies in times of widespread instability.

Featured image credit: Vitya_maly via GoodFon

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR