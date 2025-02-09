DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Europe Latest Technology

European Union’s AI Act Faces Challenges as Compliance Deadline Nears

ByHilary Ong

Feb 9, 2025

European Union’s AI Act Faces Challenges as Compliance Deadline Nears

The European Union‘s AI Act has become a pivotal piece of legislation across the continent, aiming to regulate artificial intelligence through a risk-based framework. Natasha, a senior reporter for TechCrunch based in Europe, has been closely following developments since the AI Act became law last year. The Act, which prohibits certain “unacceptable risk subliminal techniques,” recently reached its first compliance deadline. However, enforcement remains incomplete as EU Member States have until August 2 to designate oversight bodies.

Natasha brings a wealth of experience to her reporting. She joined TechCrunch in September 2012 and has over five years of experience covering business technology for silicon.com, now part of TechRepublic. Before her tenure at TechCrunch, she reviewed smartphones for CNET UK. Her academic credentials include a First Class degree in English from Cambridge University and an MA in journalism from Goldsmiths College, University of London. Additionally, she has freelanced for major organizations like The Guardian and the BBC.

EU Guidance on AI Act Compliance

The European Commission has issued guidance for developers on complying with the AI Act, yet these guidelines are not legally binding. Breaches of the law could result in hefty penalties, potentially up to 7% of global turnover or €35 million, whichever is greater.

“The guidelines are designed to ensure the consistent, effective, and uniform application of the AI Act across the European Union,” – The Commission

The guidance offers legal explanations and practical examples to assist stakeholders in understanding and adhering to the Act’s requirements.

“The guidelines provide legal explanations and practical examples to help stakeholders understand and comply with the AI Act’s requirements,” – The Commission

While the guidelines aim to clarify compliance, ultimate enforcement and adjudication will fall to regulators and courts.

Author’s Opinion

The European Union’s AI Act is a significant and necessary step toward regulating the rapidly advancing AI industry. However, the lack of legally binding guidelines and incomplete enforcement indicates that much work remains to be done to ensure consistency and accountability. The emphasis on compliance and penalties highlights the Act’s potential to reshape how AI systems are deployed, but its success will ultimately depend on the efficiency and clarity with which regulators enforce the law.

Featured image credit: gpointstudio via Freepik

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Estée Lauder Faces Tough Decisions Amid Tariffs and Restructuring Plans
Feb 9, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
South Africa President Seeks Musk’s Help to Resolve Trump Land Conflict
Feb 8, 2025 Dayne Lee
New Online NHZ Calculation Tutorial Streamlines Laser Safety Compliance
Feb 8, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801