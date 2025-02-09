Intel Faces Potential Antitrust Probe Amidst U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Intel, the U.S.-based technology giant, may soon find itself under scrutiny from Chinese regulators. This development comes in the wake of escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, as reported by the Financial Times. China, Intel’s largest market, is considering launching an antitrust investigation against the company. This potential probe coincides with China’s recent announcement of tariffs in response to those imposed by the U.S., amplifying the economic friction between the two nations.

Intel’s operations in China are significant, with testing and assembly facilities established within the country. The importance of this market to Intel is underscored by the fact that the company generated 29% of its global revenue, amounting to $15.5 billion, from China last year alone. The looming antitrust probe threatens to disrupt Intel’s business activities in this crucial market.

The Financial Times disclosed that Google is also under suspicion of violating China’s anti-monopoly laws. Notably, China had reopened a long-dormant antitrust investigation into Google in December, just before President Trump’s inauguration. China’s renewed focus on these probes is perceived as a strategic response to the trade measures enacted by the U.S. government.

As tensions continue to rise, Intel has not yet provided an official comment regarding the potential antitrust probe. TechCrunch reached out to the company for a statement but has not received a response. The situation highlights the broader implications of trade conflicts on multinational corporations operating in both countries.

What The Author Thinks The potential antitrust investigation into Intel by China underscores the growing complexity of global trade relationships, particularly in the technology sector. While the company has significant business interests in China, the rising trade tensions and retaliatory actions make it increasingly difficult for multinational corporations to operate smoothly across borders. Intel’s situation reflects the broader challenges faced by global tech companies in navigating geopolitical dynamics.

Featured image credit: Axel Bührmann via Flickr

