Google Messages Set to Enhance Emergency Services with RCS Texting

ByHilary Ong

Feb 9, 2025

Google Messages may soon offer a significant upgrade to emergency services on Android phones through the incorporation of Rich Communication Services (RCS) texting. The new feature could allow users to text 911 during emergencies instead of calling, a capability already available on iPhones. An Android APK teardown by Android Authority revealed dormant code within Google Messages suggesting the impending introduction of RCS emergency texting.

RCS, an open standard for mobile instant messaging, has seen recent adoption by tech giants Google and Apple. While Android text bubbles remain green, RCS-enabled messages appear in blue, signifying its integration. This service facilitates the sharing of photos, videos, and precise location details, enhancing communication capabilities across devices.

Emergency Texting with RCS to Improve Response Times

The anticipated RCS emergency texting in Google Messages could provide substantial benefits for Android users in critical situations. By enabling users to send images and videos, as well as share their exact location with emergency responders, this feature aims to improve response times and information accuracy during crises.

Last year, Google announced plans to introduce emergency messaging to Google Messages, aligning with Apple’s existing implementation. Although the specific launch date remains undisclosed, the discovery of “emergency RCS messaging” code indicates that the rollout may occur soon. This development marks a pivotal step in enhancing the functionality of emergency services on Android platforms.

Author’s Opinion

The incorporation of RCS emergency texting into Google Messages represents a significant advancement in mobile safety, particularly for Android users. As the world continues to rely more on smartphones for immediate assistance, features that enhance communication with emergency services are becoming indispensable. This addition will likely save lives by improving the accuracy and speed of information sent to first responders.

Featured image credit: Shawn Collins via Flickr

Hilary Ong

