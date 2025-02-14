Apple Introduces Complex Method for Migrating Purchases Between Accounts

Apple has launched a detailed process allowing users to migrate their purchases between accounts, but not without specific conditions. This new feature lets users transfer apps, music, movies, TV shows, books, and more from a secondary to a primary Apple Account. However, it comes with limitations and is not available to users in Europe, the UK, or India at the time of launch.

Step-by-Step Process for Migrating Purchases

The migration process requires several steps and prerequisites. Users must first ensure that their secondary account is not part of a different Family Sharing group. The process involves transferring all payment methods, in-app subscriptions, and previous app purchases. Additionally, music and podcast library data are included in the migration. Importantly, the transfer can only occur from the secondary account, known for Media & Purchases, to the primary account used for iCloud.

To begin the migration, users need to sign in on the same device with both the primary and secondary accounts. The next step requires turning off Purchase Sharing and navigating through Settings to log out of the primary account. By signing in with the secondary account under Settings > Apple Account > Media & Purchases, users can tap “Migrate Purchases” to initiate the transfer. Upon completion, a confirmation message stating “Purchases Have Been Migrated” will appear.

Apple has outlined nearly a dozen conditions for this feature to function correctly. These include ensuring both accounts are logged in on the same device and meeting specific Family Sharing criteria. Once the migration is complete, users can sign back into their primary account to verify their transferred items.

“You can choose to migrate apps, music, and other content you’ve purchased from Apple on a secondary Apple Account to a primary Apple Account.” – Apple

Despite its benefits, the migration feature’s rollout excludes significant regions like Europe, the UK, and India. This limitation might affect users in these areas who wish to consolidate their Apple purchases into a single account.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s new account migration feature is a much-needed improvement, allowing users to consolidate purchases into a single account. While the process is straightforward, the limitations regarding geographic availability and the specific conditions users must meet to ensure a smooth migration may create frustration for some. The exclusion of major regions like Europe, the UK, and India at launch is particularly significant, potentially leaving many Apple users unable to benefit from this feature. Nevertheless, Apple’s decision to address this issue, even with some restrictions, is a step toward enhancing the user experience and streamlining the management of purchases across Apple’s ecosystem.

Featured image credit: Vitya_maly via GoodFon

