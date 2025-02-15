DMR News

Apple Dives into Robotics with Focus on Domestic and Industrial Applications

ByHilary Ong

Feb 15, 2025

Apple has embarked on an ambitious journey into the realm of robotics, exploring both humanoid and non-humanoid designs. The tech giant is investigating various form factors for its robots, aiming to transition them from industrial settings to domestic environments. This exploration comes amidst challenges in pricing and reliability for home robots, prompting Apple to tread carefully, especially after the setbacks experienced with the Apple Car project.

Presently, Apple is in the initial stages of its robotics research, described internally as the “throw it at the wall” phase. This stage involves testing diverse ideas and possibilities, ranging from simple to complex humanoid systems. One intriguing aspect of their research is a paper that delves into human interactions with non-anthropomorphic robots. Using a Pixar-style lamp as an example, Apple examines how such robots could integrate into human environments.

“While the industry debates the merits of humanoid vs. non-humanoid designs,”

A Cautious and Strategic Approach to Robotics

Apple’s cautious approach to robotics reflects a learning curve from past experiences. The company’s focus is not just on developing a robot but on creating a proof-of-concept system that aligns with a future vision of a smart home ecosystem. Although still in its infancy, this system could eventually become a cornerstone of Apple’s roadmap for domestic robotic solutions.

The journey towards a reliable home robot involves overcoming significant hurdles. Apple must demonstrate that consumers desire a robot that offers more than just basic functions like vacuuming. The company’s research paper outlines several elements that could shape the development of a consumer-friendly robot, highlighting potential features and interactions.

Apple’s efforts in robotics are not isolated experiments but are strategically aligned with its broader vision for the smart home of the future. This vision includes integrating robotics into daily life in a manner that enhances convenience and efficiency. Despite the complexity of this endeavor, Apple remains committed to advancing its research, with an eye on both industrial and consumer applications.

Longtime Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo provides insight into the timeline for these developments, projecting 2028 as an optimistic target for mass production of Apple’s domestic robot. This timeline underscores the extensive research and development process required to bring such innovative technology to market.

Author’s Opinion

Apple’s foray into robotics is an exciting venture that could revolutionize the smart home space, but it’s clear that the company is taking a methodical and cautious approach after the lessons learned from the Apple Car project. The “throw it at the wall” phase of testing is understandable, as it allows Apple to explore diverse designs and form factors for domestic robots. However, as the company faces the challenge of making home robots desirable and practical for consumers, it’s important that Apple doesn’t rush this innovation. While the 2028 timeline may seem optimistic, it’s encouraging to see Apple aligning this research with its broader vision of a connected home ecosystem, which could make domestic robots a valuable addition to daily life.

Featured image credit: pikisuperstar via Freepik

