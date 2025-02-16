Android 16 Beta 2 Unveils Enhanced Photography and Health Features

Google has announced the rollout of the second beta version of Android 16, marking another step towards its Q2 release. Initially introduced in November with a developer preview, Android 16 continues to evolve with notable upgrades. December witnessed the release of its second developer preview, and now, the latest beta version is available, promising refined features that enhance user experience.

Refined Frameworks and Behind-the-Scenes Changes

Despite the limited visible alterations noted in Google’s release documentation, significant updates have been integrated into the system. These changes primarily involve frameworks and features that operate behind the scenes, away from direct user attention. However, Android 16 introduces an additional setting in the regional category of the Settings app. Users can now choose between English and metric systems for measurement, complementing existing settings for temperature measurement and the week’s starting day.

In terms of health data management, Android 16 debuts more granular control through novel app-permission frameworks. These frameworks govern applications’ access to sensitive health metrics, such as skin temperature and heart rate. With these new permissions, apps can gather health data discreetly in the background, enhancing user privacy and control over their health information.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the updated camera settings in Android 16. The new hybrid auto-exposure modes allow users to adjust light sensitivity or exposure time while letting the auto-exposure system compensate accordingly. Additionally, more precise controls for color temperature, tint, and shading are now available. A new framework has also been introduced to enable other apps to request motion photos directly from the camera.

Author’s Opinion Android 16’s second beta release brings some interesting updates that may not be immediately visible to users but enhance the overall experience. While the changes may seem subtle on the surface, the improvements in health data management, privacy controls, and camera features indicate that Google is focused on refining the core functionalities that matter most to users. The granular control over health metrics and the improved camera settings are welcome additions for users who value privacy and photography. With Android 16 continuing to build upon its foundation, it’s clear that Google is committed to offering a more personalized and secure experience for its users.

Featured image credit: Saad Irfan via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR