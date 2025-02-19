DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

BTWN Skincare Honored as Finalist in 2024 BeautyMatter NEXT Awards

ByEthan Lin

Feb 19, 2025

BTWN Skincare, the innovative skincare line created by dermatologist and mother Dr. Brooke Jeffy, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the prestigious 2024 BeautyMatter NEXT Awards. This recognition highlights BTWN’s commitment to providing clean, effective, and dermatologist-developed skincare solutions tailored specifically for tweens and teens.

The BeautyMatter NEXT Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and innovation within the beauty industry, honoring brands that push boundaries and set new standards of excellence. BTWN Skincare’s acknowledgment as a finalist underscores its dedication to addressing the unique skin care needs of younger individuals with products that are both safe and effective.

Dr. Brooke Jeffy, a board-certified dermatologist and mother, founded BTWN Skincare after noticing a gap in the market for age-appropriate skincare products for tweens and teens. Understanding that young skin requires gentle yet effective care, Dr. Jeffy developed a line that encourages healthy skincare habits from an early age.

“As a dermatologist and a mom, I recognized the need for skincare products that cater specifically to the unique needs of young skin,” said Dr. Jeffy. “Being named a finalist in the BeautyMatter NEXT Awards is a testament to our mission of promoting healthy skin habits among tweens and teens.”

BTWN Skincare products are formulated with clean, minimal ingredient lists, ensuring they are free from common allergens and harsh chemicals. The line is vegan, cruelty-free, and packaged with sustainability in mind, reflecting a commitment to both skin health and environmental responsibility.

The recognition from the BeautyMatter NEXT Awards serves as a significant milestone for BTWN Skincare, highlighting its impact on the beauty industry and its dedication to fostering positive skincare routines among younger demographics.

For more information about BTWN Skincare and to explore their product offerings, please visit www.meetbtwn.com.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Tether and Guinea Forge Partnership to Develop Blockchain Technology
Feb 19, 2025 Dayne Lee
New MiCA Guidelines Set Competence Standards for Crypto Industry Staff
Feb 19, 2025 Dayne Lee
X Raises Premium+ Subscription Prices Following Launch of Grok 3 by xAI
Feb 19, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801