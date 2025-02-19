BTWN Skincare Honored as Finalist in 2024 BeautyMatter NEXT Awards

BTWN Skincare, the innovative skincare line created by dermatologist and mother Dr. Brooke Jeffy, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the prestigious 2024 BeautyMatter NEXT Awards. This recognition highlights BTWN’s commitment to providing clean, effective, and dermatologist-developed skincare solutions tailored specifically for tweens and teens.

The BeautyMatter NEXT Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and innovation within the beauty industry, honoring brands that push boundaries and set new standards of excellence. BTWN Skincare’s acknowledgment as a finalist underscores its dedication to addressing the unique skin care needs of younger individuals with products that are both safe and effective.

Dr. Brooke Jeffy, a board-certified dermatologist and mother, founded BTWN Skincare after noticing a gap in the market for age-appropriate skincare products for tweens and teens. Understanding that young skin requires gentle yet effective care, Dr. Jeffy developed a line that encourages healthy skincare habits from an early age.

“As a dermatologist and a mom, I recognized the need for skincare products that cater specifically to the unique needs of young skin,” said Dr. Jeffy. “Being named a finalist in the BeautyMatter NEXT Awards is a testament to our mission of promoting healthy skin habits among tweens and teens.”

BTWN Skincare products are formulated with clean, minimal ingredient lists, ensuring they are free from common allergens and harsh chemicals. The line is vegan, cruelty-free, and packaged with sustainability in mind, reflecting a commitment to both skin health and environmental responsibility.

The recognition from the BeautyMatter NEXT Awards serves as a significant milestone for BTWN Skincare, highlighting its impact on the beauty industry and its dedication to fostering positive skincare routines among younger demographics.

For more information about BTWN Skincare and to explore their product offerings, please visit www.meetbtwn.com.