DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Patton Real Estate Group Partners with Solinity Development to Expand Senior Housing Initiatives

ByEthan Lin

Feb 19, 2025

Patton Real Estate Group is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Solinity Development, a leading innovator in senior housing. Under this joint venture agreement, Patton Real Estate Group, led by founder and president William Holly, will play a pivotal role as the development partner working with capital sources to advance the development pipeline across the southeastern United States.

With a deep commitment to sustainable and community-driven real estate, Patton Real Estate Group brings over three decades of expertise in development. This partnership aligns with Solinity’s vision to create right-sized, hometown-inspired communities designed to serve aging adults with exceptional care, convenience, and quality living options near their loved ones.

“Real estate is about more than just buildings—it’s about creating spaces that enhance lives. Partnering with Solinity Development allows us to contribute to a meaningful initiative that ensures seniors have access to exceptional communities designed with dignity, connection, and long-term sustainability in mind,” said William Holly, Founder and President of Patton Real Estate Group“We look forward to leveraging our development expertise and capital markets experience to bring this vision to life.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome the seasoned expertise of William Holly to partner with the Solinity Development brand—taking our vision for hometown living and pipeline growth and connecting with the right partners to bring these developments to life,” said Josh Crisp, Founder and CEO of Solinity Development.

As an industry leader in Miami’s commercial real estate landscape, Patton Real Estate Group has developed some of the regions most iconic buildings, including Miami’s first LEED Certified ground up Class A office building and Miami’s first Class A Mixed Use project containing residential, hotel condo, office and retail uses. The firm’s strategic insights and extensive network will be instrumental in fueling the success of Solinity’s growing senior housing portfolio.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Patton Real Estate Group’s ongoing mission to deliver innovative, high-impact real estate solutions. With a shared commitment to excellence and community-first development, this partnership sets the stage for transformative growth in the senior housing sector.

For more information about Patton Real Estate Group and its involvement in the Solinity Development partnership, visit www.pattonre.com 

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Boost Website Visibility in Auckland: Zib Digital Insights on Improving Website Visibility in a Competitive Market
Feb 19, 2025 Ethan Lin
DeepSeek Faces Global Scrutiny Over Data Sharing Allegations
Feb 19, 2025 Hilary Ong
Musk’s xAI Introduces Grok 3 with Claims of Outperforming Competitors
Feb 19, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801