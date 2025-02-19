Patton Real Estate Group Partners with Solinity Development to Expand Senior Housing Initiatives

Patton Real Estate Group is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Solinity Development, a leading innovator in senior housing. Under this joint venture agreement, Patton Real Estate Group, led by founder and president William Holly, will play a pivotal role as the development partner working with capital sources to advance the development pipeline across the southeastern United States.

With a deep commitment to sustainable and community-driven real estate, Patton Real Estate Group brings over three decades of expertise in development. This partnership aligns with Solinity’s vision to create right-sized, hometown-inspired communities designed to serve aging adults with exceptional care, convenience, and quality living options near their loved ones.

“Real estate is about more than just buildings—it’s about creating spaces that enhance lives. Partnering with Solinity Development allows us to contribute to a meaningful initiative that ensures seniors have access to exceptional communities designed with dignity, connection, and long-term sustainability in mind,” said William Holly, Founder and President of Patton Real Estate Group. “We look forward to leveraging our development expertise and capital markets experience to bring this vision to life.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome the seasoned expertise of William Holly to partner with the Solinity Development brand—taking our vision for hometown living and pipeline growth and connecting with the right partners to bring these developments to life,” said Josh Crisp, Founder and CEO of Solinity Development.

As an industry leader in Miami’s commercial real estate landscape, Patton Real Estate Group has developed some of the regions most iconic buildings, including Miami’s first LEED Certified ground up Class A office building and Miami’s first Class A Mixed Use project containing residential, hotel condo, office and retail uses. The firm’s strategic insights and extensive network will be instrumental in fueling the success of Solinity’s growing senior housing portfolio.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Patton Real Estate Group’s ongoing mission to deliver innovative, high-impact real estate solutions. With a shared commitment to excellence and community-first development, this partnership sets the stage for transformative growth in the senior housing sector.

For more information about Patton Real Estate Group and its involvement in the Solinity Development partnership, visit www.pattonre.com