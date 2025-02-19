Musk’s xAI Introduces Grok 3 with Claims of Outperforming Competitors

Elon Musk‘s xAI has unveiled its latest artificial intelligence model, Grok 3, which promises to make significant waves in the tech industry. During the announcement, Musk claimed that Grok 3 outperformed offerings from leading AI companies OpenAI and China’s DeepSeek in early testing. The tests covered essential domains such as math, science, and coding, showcasing the model’s impressive capabilities. Starting today, premium X members can access Grok 3 features, with a separate subscription available for the web and app versions.

Grok 3’s Power and Development

Grok 3 is powered by xAI’s “Colossus supercomputer,” a formidable setup utilizing a cluster of 100,000 advanced Nvidia GPUs for AI training. Notably, xAI doubled the size of its GPU cluster specifically for the development of Grok 3. Musk emphasized that Grok 3 possesses powerful reasoning capabilities and has been described as “scary smart.” He confidently stated that the model had outperformed all other existing models in xAI’s internal tests.

“We should emphasize that this is kind of a beta, meaning that you should expect some imperfections at first, but we will improve it rapidly, almost every day,” said Elon Musk.

The announcement also highlighted Grok 3’s voice assistance feature, which will be released at a later date. Additionally, xAI is launching a new product called “Deep Search,” envisioned as a next-generation search engine. An early iteration of Grok 3 received better ratings than existing competitors on Chatbot Arena, a crowdsourced website known for evaluating AI models.

OpenAI recently launched its most advanced model, the o1, last September, which also featured impressive reasoning abilities. The competitive landscape between Musk and OpenAI has been marked by an ongoing feud in recent years. Despite this rivalry, Musk remains optimistic about Grok 3’s potential to redefine AI capabilities.

“This might be the last time that an AI is better than Grok,” Musk stated confidently.

Musk’s enthusiasm for Grok 3’s development was palpable as he described it as a substantial leap from its predecessor.

“We’re very excited to present Grok 3, which is, we think, an order of magnitude more capable than Grok 2 in a very short period of time,” said Musk.

What The Author Thinks While Grok 3’s capabilities seem impressive, Musk’s aggressive stance on its potential superiority over existing AI models seems driven more by competition than technical proof. If the model does indeed live up to its promise, it could set a new standard in AI, but it remains to be seen whether it can maintain this lead in such a rapidly advancing field.

