DeepSeek Faces Global Scrutiny Over Data Sharing Allegations

DeepSeek, an AI-powered application, has come under intense scrutiny following revelations about its data collection practices. A recent review of DeepSeek’s Android app raised concerns regarding how it handles user data, leading to widespread alarm. In response, the BBC reached out to the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC), ByteDance, and High Flyer for their comments on the matter. Security experts from Security Scorecard have expressed apprehensions that DeepSeek collects user behavior and device metadata, which are allegedly transmitted to ByteDance servers.

“These references suggest deep integration with ByteDance’s analytics and performance monitoring infrastructure” – Security Scorecard

App’s Popularity and Removal from App Stores

Initially popular, DeepSeek was downloaded over a million times in South Korea before being removed from Apple and Google’s App Stores. The app’s rapid rise to the top of the App Store charts in the UK, US, and other countries was notable. However, it now ranks lower than ChatGPT in the UK. The app’s status in the United States remains uncertain as a ban is temporarily on hold until April 5, pending President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a resolution.

ByteDance, headquartered in Beijing and backed by global investors, owns DeepSeek. The company faces criticism due to China’s National Intelligence Law, which critics argue permits the Chinese government to access user data from companies like ByteDance. However, some argue that the law also provides protection for private companies and personal data.

“exercise caution and avoid entering personal information into the chatbot” – regulator

In South Korea, the PIPC discovered a link between DeepSeek and ByteDance but has not yet confirmed what specific data was transferred. The PIPC also identified that data was being sent to domains associated with Chinese state-owned entities. Consequently, South Korea banned DeepSeek from government devices due to these data security concerns. Several countries have issued warnings that user data may not be adequately protected, and a US cybersecurity firm alleged potential data sharing between DeepSeek and ByteDance in February.

DeepSeek’s new AI model, developed at a lower cost than its US competitors like ChatGPT, caused significant disruption in the AI field earlier this year. Despite this technological achievement, the security concerns surrounding the app have overshadowed its advancements.

Author’s Opinion It seems that DeepSeek’s impressive AI advancements are being overshadowed by its dubious data handling practices. While the technological achievements of DeepSeek are noteworthy, its lack of transparency and the concerns about data privacy and government oversight are significant red flags. These issues will likely make it difficult for DeepSeek to gain the trust of consumers and governments in the long term, especially when it is tied to a company like ByteDance, with its complicated relationship to Chinese regulations. This situation calls for stricter global data protection standards to ensure that user privacy is respected.

Featured image credit: Airam Dato-on via Pexels

